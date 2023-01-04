KEY WEST — The Key West City Cemetery is the not only the final resting place of many of this island’s inhabitants, but arguably one of the most comprehensive repositories of local history.

There are roughly 75,000 people of various ethnic backgrounds, from freed slaves to the founders of the Key West, buried in the cemetery nestled in the middle of Old Town. The cemetery also represents a large memorial to the sailors of the USS Maine, which sank in Havana Harbor on Feb. 15, 1898, following an on-board explosion. Roughly 260 American sailors were killed, leading the United States to join the war on Spain in Cuba.