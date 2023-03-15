ISLAMORADA — The History of Diving Museum will host a presentation by Chris Malinowski, “Sharks and Groupers of Florida,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at mile marker 83, bayside.
Malinowski is a biologist whose work has spanned oceans, the Great Lakes and many coastal ecosystems.
He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and upon graduation began studying fish ecology at the University of Wisconsin. He went on to complete a master’s degree at Florida Atlantic University, followed by a doctorate at Florida State University. He currently works as director of research and conservation at Ocean First Institute, where he is working to establish research and community engagement programs.
Malinowski’s research has been featured in numerous magazine and newspaper articles as well as in documentaries, including for National Geographic. He is also a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s SSC Grouper and Wrasse Specialist Group.
Those interested in attending in-person must reserve a seat by calling the museum at 305-664-9737 or emailing programs@divingmuseum.org.
Those unable to attend in-person can find a virtual link at divingmuseum.org. The session will also be recorded and posted to the HDM YouTube channel.
The History of Diving Museum is a nonprofit located on Upper Matecumbe Key. The museum has 14 core exhibits plus two annual limited-time featured exhibits as well as a museum store.