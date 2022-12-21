MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will be holding Citizens Police Academies starting in February for people who are interested in learning more about local law enforcement.
Classes, which take place one day a week from 6-9 p.m., will begin Feb. 7 and continue through graduation the week of March 28. There will be three separate academies — one each in the Lower, Middle and Upper Keys.
Attendees will be asked to participate in at least one ride-along with a deputy during the academy period. All participants will be asked to attend the last session at the sheriff’s office hangar at the Marathon airport. Otherwise, classes will be held in the individual district holding the academy. Class sizes will include approximately 15 attendees.
“If you have always wanted to know more about law enforcement this is a terrific opportunity,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “Those who have attended these in the past really enjoyed themselves. You will have the opportunity to have a hands-on law enforcement experience if you attend one of these academies.”
Classes will include introduction to patrol procedures, a tour of jail facilities, an introduction to weapons (Simunitions and Taser), traffic/felony stops, crime scene investigations, building searches and an introduction to specialty units (SWAT, Bomb, Dive, Major Crimes and Special Investigations).
Space is limited. Applications are due by Jan. 24. Those interested in attending should contact a sheriff’s captain in their respective area: Capt. Spenser Bryan, 305-853-3211 or sbryan@keysso.net, or Capt. Derek Paul, 305-664-6480 or dpaul@keysso.net (Upper Keys); Capt. Don Hiller, 305-289-2430 or dhiller@keysso.net (Middle Keys); Capt. David Smith, 305-745-3184 or dsmith@keysso.net (Lower Keys).