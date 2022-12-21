Bomb Squad

Citizens Police Academy participants learn about the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office specialty units during a past program.

 File photo

MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will be holding Citizens Police Academies starting in February for people who are interested in learning more about local law enforcement.

Classes, which take place one day a week from 6-9 p.m., will begin Feb. 7 and continue through graduation the week of March 28. There will be three separate academies — one each in the Lower, Middle and Upper Keys.