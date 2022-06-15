FLORIDA KEYS — In the predawn hours, there’s a celestial lineup that’s gracing the eastern sky the whole month long. Five planets, a supermajority of the solar system’s eight planets, are visible to a naked eye, in their right order from the sun: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.
If scientists were to illustrate this parade on paper, the planets would appear almost in a straight line as a forward slash on a keyboard. Of course, Earth would be drawn between Venus and Mars, but we, as Earthlings, won’t see our home since we’re on it. Up above, the planets will stretch across the sky low in the east and rise higher toward the south.
“Basically, about a half hour to 45 minutes before sunrise is the time to look, on any clear morning this month,” said Richard Tresch Fienberg, senior contributing editor of Sky & Telescope. “Mercury is easiest to see because it’s farthest in angular distance from the sun on June 16th, and the 24th is a great day to look because the crescent moon will be situated between Venus and Mars, acting as a ‘stand in’ for Earth in terms of the order of the planets in increasing distance from the sun.”
The lineup is rarer than a conjunction, when two or three planets appear to meet. The last time this “five-star” parade happened was 2004 and it won’t happen again until 2040.
While it is happening, a Strawberry super moon, which is closer to Earth than normal, will have peaked in size June 14 at 7:50 a.m. according to NASA Solar System Ambassador Elizabeth Elliott, a Middle Keys resident.
“On June 16, Mercury will reach its peak brightness in the sky. Just before dawn, look for the moon. Closest to the east on the horizon will be Mercury, Venus, the moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.
Uranus and Neptune will be visible through a telescope, according to Elliott.
“June 21 is the summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year. We’ll be the closest to the Tropic of Cancer. It’s when your shadow will be at its shortest or smallest around 1:30 p.m. Try holding a stick out and you will see,” she said.
As part of the Florida Keys Astronomy Club, Elliott will be hosting a special stargazing event at dusk on June 24 at Curry Hammock State Park to coincide with the crescent moon viewing and provide an introduction to the James Webb Telescope.
“It’s a pretty sight to see them all lined up. The planets will appear in a straight line and we’re saddled between Venus and Mars, but we don’t see us because, well, we’re here. A clear view of the eastern horizon will be needed. The cherry on top will be a waning crescent moon,” she said.
It took a month for the James Webb Telescope to arrive on its destination about a million miles away at L2 (the second Lagrange Point) and it’s taken until now to set up.
“It’s quite a big deal. It will allow us to see further back in time than we ever have before. Who knows what it will lead to being discovered? The images are due to be released July 12,” Elliot said. “I’ve heard astronomers who have seen initial images from James Webb say it changed their view of the cosmos.”
The event at the state park will have activities and presentation, giveaways and telescopes will be set up to view the sky.
Russ Brick, president of Southern Cross Astronomical Society, said the celestial parade should continue beyond June.
“Jupiter is climbing as well as Saturn,” he said. “The lineup should be all this month and most of the summer too. Believe it or not, almost every planet is in the sky right now including Pluto.”
Pluto was long considered one of the solar system’s planets until it was demoted, or outcasted, in 2006.
“As time passed, and technology improved, we learned that it’s the largest and best-known wanderer from the Kuiper Belt, which is made of dwarf planets,” Brick said.
As for tips on viewing the cosmic show?
“You don’t need guidance, all you need is an interactive star map on your smart phone,” he said. “Get up tomorrow or the next clear day at 5 a.m. You’ll see the planets align.”