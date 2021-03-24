TAVERNIER — An adult coed softball league is getting back into the swing of things this spring for the first time since Hurricane Irma ripped up the ball fields at Harry Harris Park in 2017 and the outbreak of a global pandemic canceled a comeback last year after the fields were refurbished.
The Upper Keys Coed League is looking for more women to join.
“A coed team consists of 10 players. A minimum of three ladies must be on the field at all times,” said Herb Tiedemann, who has been running International Slow Pitch Softball leagues since 1991.
“Back in those days we had 18 men’s teams and about nine ladies’ teams. So far this year, we have three [coed] teams pledged and we need at least four. We are hoping to get some teams to come up from Marathon. They used to come up here all the time.
“The forces have been against us the last few seasons. Hopefully this will be a go.”
Games are at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursdays. Season typically runs a little over two months, with eight games plus a double-elimination tournament. Women use a smaller softball to hit the ball further.
“We all get to know each other. It’s a lot of fun. You will be friends with everyone by the end of the season,” said Brian Tiedemann, who is Herb’s son and plays both coed and men’s softball. “Everyone out there is competitive, but it’s a friendly game. If you haven’t played in 15 years, you’d be fine. The time on the field is to socialize, play and have some fun. It’s a way to make friends. It beats sitting at home on the couch.”
There are a lot of fishing guides enrolled in the leagues and the Made 2 Order restaurant is reportedly organizing a coed team. In years past, there have been quite a few corporate and local business teams, according to Herb Tiedemann.
Stakes aren’t necessarily high.
“You don’t win a brand new car if you win the coed tournament. We give T-shirts for first and second place. Sometimes we give a discount for the next entry fee if they want,” Tiedemann said.
As for the men’s softball, competition is fierce.
“Make a Plate” are the reigning champs back-to-back.
“I’ve been doing this a long time. I’ve been running a softball leagues for 23 years,” said Tommy Scott, regional director of the slow pitch league. “We have Harry Harris back fields back now. It’s a great place to play.”
The men’s softball season begins April 6. Games begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Coed games will begin at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Harry Harris Park, 50 East Beach Road in Tavernier.
All coed players must be at least 18 years old. Men have to be 21 years of age. Entry fees per league varies, usually between $50 to $60 per player, to cover the cost of equipment and umpire fees.
For more information or to enroll, contact Herb Tiedemann at 305-522-3577 or Tommy Scott at 305-431-9644.
A CALL TO UMP
The Mid-Keys Officials Association needs umpires to officiate Coral Shores and Marathon High School baseball games.
“I’m trying to get younger people involved,” said Herb Tiedemann. “It’s nice pay for a fun, part-time job. There are different pay scales per sport. We could save the school district on travel pay if we get some more people interested.”
Officials from the Upper Keys are traveling to Marathon to cover games due to a lack of umpires in the area.
For more information, call Tiedemann at 305-522-3577.