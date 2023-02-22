MARATHON — Hundreds of avid runners and walkers are gearing up for the annual Sombrero Beach Run weekend. The 2023 event is scheduled Friday through Sunday, Feb. 24-26.

The outdoor run/walk encourages families to reconnect and participate in the healthful weekend together while contributing to a worthwhile cause. Proceeds benefit Keys Area Interdenominational Resources, a Marathon-based nonprofit organization that provides food pantry, housing assistance, and emergency and relocation support, among a host of other services.

Tags

Recommended for you