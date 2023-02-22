MARATHON — Hundreds of avid runners and walkers are gearing up for the annual Sombrero Beach Run weekend. The 2023 event is scheduled Friday through Sunday, Feb. 24-26.
The outdoor run/walk encourages families to reconnect and participate in the healthful weekend together while contributing to a worthwhile cause. Proceeds benefit Keys Area Interdenominational Resources, a Marathon-based nonprofit organization that provides food pantry, housing assistance, and emergency and relocation support, among a host of other services.
Participants can register now and save. Registration for the combined 15K is $35 per adult age 18 and over. Students 17 and under can enter for $15. For each of the 10K and 5K events, registration is $30 per adult age 18 and up and $10 per student. The first 500 pre-registered participants are to receive a custom logo T-shirt and other goodies.
A traditional kick-off party is set for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, with food, drinks, music and entertainment at Sombrero Beach, located at the end of Sombrero Beach Road at mile marker 50. Runners and walkers can pick up registration packets at that time.
Walkers and runners also can register on-site at 7 a.m. Saturday. The 15K challenge and 10K start at 8 a.m. and the 5K run/walk begins at 9:15 a.m. A free fun run for kids is planned for 10:30 a.m.
Race day attractions include music, beachside activities, refreshments and door prizes. At the event’s silent auction, bidders can vie for artwork, memberships and admissions to Keys attractions and area eateries. Also up for bid is a single entry into the Seven Mile Bridge Run scheduled for April.
An awards ceremony on the beach follows the races with food, drinks and music. Overall male and female winners of the 10K, 5K run and 5K walk are to be recognized, as well as finishers in multiple age categories. Those completing the 15K challenge will receive a special gift. Awards typically include resort stays, cash and Florida Keys eco-attractions and watersports experiences.
Sunday afternoon rounds out the weekend with sporty activities such as kayaking and beach games as well as a barbecue, food and beverages.