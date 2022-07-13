ISLAMORADA — The History of Diving Museum will host Sponges and Water Quality in the Keys,” a lecture by biologist Shelly Krueger, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at mile marker 83, bayside.
Krueger works with the University of Florida and has been the Florida Sea Grant agent for Monroe County since 2013. Florida Sea Grant is a UF-based program that supports research, education and extension services to conserve coastal resources and enhance economic opportunities for the people of Florida.
Krueger provides science-based education on a broad range of topics including sponge ecology, water quality, fisheries and coral disease. She is the outreach and education lead for the Florida Keys Community Sponge Restoration Program, a multi-agency collaboration led by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission with the goal to accelerate sponge recolonization in die-off areas. In 2019, she wrote the Sponge Restoration module for the new UF/IFAS Florida Master Naturalist Marine Habitat Restoration Program. She has a bachelor’s degree from Georgia Tech and a master’s degree from Savannah State University in marine science.
The museum will be hosting the presentation on-site with limited seating in the Bauer Diving History Research Library as well as offering it through a private Zoom meeting. Those interested in attending in person should email the community outreach team at programs@divingmuseum.org or call the museum at 305-664-9737. To register for the Zoom meeting, visit DivingMuseum.org. Space is limited so register in advance. The museum will stop taking reservations at noon Tuesday, July 19, or when all slots have been taken. For those unable to attend, the session will be recorded and posted to the HDM YouTube channel.