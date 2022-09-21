ISLAMORADA — The History of Diving Museum has presentations on sponges and sharks by two marine biologists for those interested in learning more about the deep-blue sea.

Professor Shirley Pomponi will present “Drugs from Sponges” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, and award-winning marine biologist David Shiffman will present “Why Sharks Matter” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the museum, mile marker 83, bayside.