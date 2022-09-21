ISLAMORADA — The History of Diving Museum has presentations on sponges and sharks by two marine biologists for those interested in learning more about the deep-blue sea.
Professor Shirley Pomponi will present “Drugs from Sponges” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, and award-winning marine biologist David Shiffman will present “Why Sharks Matter” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the museum, mile marker 83, bayside.
Pomponi is a research professor at the Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute at Florida Atlantic University. She earned her doctorate in biological oceanography from University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science. An ocean explorer and marine biotechnologist, Pomponi focuses her research on marine sponges and, in particular, the production of sponge-derived chemicals with human health benefits.
Shiffman, an award-winning marine biologist, guest lecturer and researcher, will discuss and sign copies of his new book, “Why Sharks Matter.” Shiffman, who earned his doctorate in interdisciplinary ecosystem science and policy from UM’s Rosenstiel School, will discuss the importance of sharks and why they need protection.
The museum will be hosting the presentations on-site with limited seating in the Bauer Diving History Research Library as well as through a private Zoom meeting. Those interested in attending in person should email the museum’s community outreach team at programs@divingmuseum.org or call the museum at 305-664-9737.
To register for the meetings, visit divingmuseum.org. Spaces are limited and advanced registration is required. For those unable to attend in-person or virtually, the sessions will be recorded and posted to the HDM YouTube channel.