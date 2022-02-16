KEY LARGO — Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys is putting on the ritz at its 19th annual cocktail party at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Playa Largo Resort and Spa ballroom.
Set to the theme of “New York, New York,” attendees will experience an evening of music, New York City-themed food stations, unlimited wine and Islamorada Brewery and Distillery brews and seltzers. More than $100,000 of trips, concert tickets, resort stays, jewelry and more will be available during the silent and live auctions. A pre-party VIP reception is also planned at Club Playa featuring hors d’oeuvres paired with wine tasting.
This party is the largest annual fundraiser for the Habitat affiliate. Proceeds benefit its building fund, which is dedicated to building affordable housing in the Upper Keys. Habitat is currently planning its second largest project to date — Gardenia Place in Islamorada — with nine units on two properties.
“Our schedule is to begin construction in early 2022 with anticipated completion of the project by the spring of 2023,” according to Lindsay Fast, executive director. “Attending the event, donating an item for auction or simply making a monetary contribution will all help us help families in need to achieve homeownership.”
Major sponsors include American Caribbean Real Estate, CBT Construction, DEX Imaging, First Horizon Bank, Playa Largo Resort and Spa, and Riva Motorsports and Marine.
Tickets are $200 per person. A limited number of tickets are available for the VIP reception on a first-come, first-served basis and are $400 per person. Ticket packages for groups of 10 are also offered. Tickets are available at habitatupperkeys.org/2022-cocktail-party, via mail at Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys, P.O. Box 2151, Key Largo, FL 33037, or by calling 305-453-0050. Additional information is available at habitatupperkeys.org or Facebook.com/habitatupperkeys.