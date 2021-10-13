MARATHON — Commercial fishing diver Capt. Rachel Bowman has not only earned the title “Lionfish Huntress” by state wildlife managers but recently took home the state title for harvesting the most invasive lionfish, making her the first woman to win the coveted honor.
Operating out of her boat “Brittany Spears,” she shot 890 lionfish totaling 730 pounds during a three-and-a-half-month span this year to earn the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission title in the commercial fishing division, according to the FWC. For her efforts, she received a customized trophy, $150 for scuba air fills, an HP 100 scuba cylinder and will be featured in the 2021 Saltwater Regulations publication and in the FWC Lionfish Hall of Fame.
The FWC Lionfish Challenge is a May 21 through Sept. 6 tournament that rewards commercial and recreational divers for their harvest of invasive lionfish. The tournament is open to everyone, is free to enter and participants can compete from anywhere in the state. Divers receive prizes based on the amount of lionfish they harvest and compete for the title of the Lionfish King/Queen or commercial champion.
Bowman was one of 185 people who participated in the tournament, which included 172 recreational and 13 commercial fishers. Palm Beach County resident Brooks Feeser won the recreational category to earn the Lionfish King title by removing 1,632 lionfish. In total, 21,146 lionfish were removed during the summertime event, according to the FWC.
Bowman, 42, can add this title to her growing list of achievements when it comes to ocean conservation, or as she says “conservation through consumption,” since she moved to the Florida Keys in 2001 and became scuba certified in 2012. Bowman and Team Florida Man have garnered three first-place wins in the Lionfish World Championship off the Florida Panhandle.
She is also the lead diver of a nonprofit research expedition to the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary off Texas twice a year. She holds a federal permit from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to remove lionfish, which are then used for research purposes. She was also the first commercial diver to start selling her lionfish catch to the grocery store chain Whole Foods Market.
Bowman, whose father was a shrimper and charter boat captain, was raised in North Carolina. Shortly after moving to the Keys, she was hired by Adolphus Busch IV, of the Anheuser-Busch brewery family, to run his boat while he went diving. Busch taught her how to spear lionfish and she was quickly hooked, she said.
In 2012, Bowman started harvesting lionfish during dive trips and giving the catch to local restaurants. She was not shy about posting her conservation efforts on social media, which led to FWC kindly telling her the agency supported her efforts but she needed the proper commercial licenses to distribute lionfish to restaurants because of reporting requirements.
“They were like that’s awesome but let’s get you doing it the right way,” Bowman said. “There are legitimate reasons why they need to track the seafood trade.”
She obtained a commercial saltwater license and now works for the Marathon-based Keys Fisheries fish house, which sponsors her lionfish competition team Florida Man.
She regularly prowls the reef line in waters between 80 to 100 feet deep in search of lionfish.
“That is the productive spot,” she said. “That is where you see a lot of the cool stuff.”
Lionfish are an Indo-Pacific species that have a negative impact on native wildlife and habitat. FWC encourages divers, anglers and commercial harvesters to remove lionfish in Florida waters to limit those impacts.
Visit myfwc.com/lionfish for more information on lionfish eradification.