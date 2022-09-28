Wahoo

This wahoo was drawn by last year’s 10-12 grade first-place winner, Juliana Sessum.

 Contributed

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, in partnership with Wildlife Forever, announced last week that the 25th Anniversary Fish Art Contest is now open. Since 1997, the contest has grown to draw thousands of entries each year from across the country.

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade can compete in this free contest for a chance to win state and national honors and prizes. This program is intended to inspire creativity while developing the next generation of anglers and conservationists.