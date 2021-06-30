Welcome to your monthly State of Florida Bay! Each month, Florida Bay Forever is partnering with the Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association to provide an update on what is going on with Florida Bay fisheries, habitat and restoration.
Hydration and Salinity. It has been a dry start to the wet season. Looking at this with the glass half full, early June is the first time in all of 2021 that bay-wide salinities have been average rather than below average. While the South Florida rain machine has shown some stirrings, we await the great deluge of the average 60 inches that fall across the Everglades during the annual hydroperiod.
Lake Operations. The word of the summer for Florida Bay is LOSOM, aka the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual. Most of the time when we discuss saving Florida Bay, we are talking about the infrastructure of Everglades restoration. LOSOM addresses how we operate that infrastructure — specifically, the infrastructure of Lake Okeechobee. It dictates how, when, where and why the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers moves water out of the lake. What does this have to do with Florida Bay? There is an opportunity to send clean water south, especially in the dry season. This benefits Florida Bay and the estuaries that have been subject to damaging discharges for years.
A Unified Voice. Florida Bay Forever joined elected officials and NGOs across the state to call upon the U.S. Army Corps to select the LOSOM plan that maximizes the flow of clean water south. The voice of Monroe County is clear. The Monroe County Commission, the Florida Keys Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council and the Islamorada Village Council have all passed resolutions supporting full restoration funding and a LOSOM that sends the water south. Whether through infrastructure or operations, Florida Bay needs more clean freshwater to thrive.
Fishing Report. Florida Keys fishing guides are out on Florida Bay every single day and are experts in the ever-evolving health of the bay. This month, we spoke with Capt. Xavier Figueredo of the Bay and Reef Company to hear what he has been seeing (and catching) with his clients out on Florida Bay:
Beginning of the month snook fishing in [Everglades National Park] was wonderful. While snook season is closed and we do not keep them, we caught some big snook in the slot. It is amazing to have days with clients where we catch more than 30 snook, all just short of slot size. Over the past year, the juvenile snook fishery in the bay has been phenomenal.
I enjoy taking my clients into the park in the no motor zones and hopping into kayaks to paddle 2 to 6 miles to target juvenile tarpon and snook. Here again, the fishery is incredible and has been for the past year and half. It is the best I have seen it in 15 years.
Even with summer heat warming the waters, the trout fishery appears to be very active. All of the great things we have seen in the fishery this month can also be said about Florida Bay in general. The water and seagrass beds look healthy. I have seen nothing out of the ordinary out on the water. Now that the wet season is really kicking into gear, I hope that the trend of a hydrated and healthy bay continues. Florida Bay is incredibly resilient, and the estuary astounds me by bouncing back again and again. With expedited restoration, I expect we will see more fishing reports like this June.
Visit floridabayforever.org to learn more about what you can do to help Florida Bay. Stay tuned next month for the next ‘State of the Bay’ report to see how the wet season progresses.