Team

The grant program is open to freshwater or saltwater fishing clubs or teams at public, private and charter schools throughout Florida.

 FWC/Contributed

FLORIDA — Back-to-school season is underway and parents, teachers and school staff can apply for funding to support school fishing clubs for students.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s 2022-23 School Fishing Club Program, previously named the High School Fishing Program, offers school fishing clubs or teams the opportunity to apply for the Florida R3 Fishing Grant. The application period runs through mid-September. This grant program is focused on engaging young anglers to ensure the future of fishing in Florida.