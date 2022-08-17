FLORIDA — Back-to-school season is underway and parents, teachers and school staff can apply for funding to support school fishing clubs for students.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s 2022-23 School Fishing Club Program, previously named the High School Fishing Program, offers school fishing clubs or teams the opportunity to apply for the Florida R3 Fishing Grant. The application period runs through mid-September. This grant program is focused on engaging young anglers to ensure the future of fishing in Florida.
The Florida Sport Fish Restoration R3 Fishing Grant will award up to 40 high school fishing clubs or teams $500 to assist with club expenses, the purchase of fishing licenses or gear for participants. Participating clubs and teams will receive an updated educational curriculum comprised of lessons and activities on fisheries conservation and resource management, plus a chance to win prizes by completing the program’s Conservation Project.
“The School Fishing Club program is an important program for teaching the next generation of anglers about ethical angling and conservation in Florida,” said Marine Fisheries Management Director Jessica McCawley. “I look forward to seeing the hard work and creativity each club puts into their conservation project activities each year to help preserve the health and quality of aquatic habitats.”
The grant program is open to new or existing freshwater or saltwater fishing clubs or teams at public, private and charter schools throughout Florida. To be considered for the grant, school fishing clubs or teams must have a minimum of five members and be represented by a school faculty member or parent who will follow the provided instructor’s manual.
The deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m. Sept. 16. The application can be found online at myfwc.com/sfc by scrolling down to “Florida’s R3 Fishing Grant Program.” Applicants can complete the form online or download the application to submit by mail or email. Downloaded applications should be emailed to r3fishing@myfwc.com or mailed to FWC Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management, Attn: School Fishing Club Program Grant, 620 S. Meridian St., Tallahassee, FL 32399.
The 2022-23 program is supported by partners including Mud Hole Custom Tackle, Pure Fishing, Coastal Conservation Association and Baitstick Fishing. Contact Brandon Stys at brandon.stys@myfwc.com or 850-617-6012 for more information.