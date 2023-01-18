KEY LARGO — Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park and John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park will sponsor Native Plant Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 28, at Pennekamp, mile marker 102.5, oceanside.
Nursery volunteers from Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock will have an information booth where locals can learn the importance of native plants, how to propagate and care for native plants and how to plant butterfly gardens.
Native plants, raised by the nursery volunteers, will be given away for planting at Keys’ residences only. By giving residents native plants, this event aims to increase awareness regarding the importance of growing natives in the delicate environment of Key Largo and the Florida Keys.
The event will concentrate on education about plants that grow in the Keys and will include a speaker on planting natives for Keys yards. Residents who attend the talk will be given a chance in a drawing to receive an extra native plant.
Two 45-minute-long nature trail walks through the tropical hardwood hammock will be offered at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., and two half-hour butterfly garden tours are set for 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Each is limited to 15 participants, on a first-come, first-served, basis.
For more information, call Elena Muratori at 305-676-3786.
This event will take place, light rain or shine. Heavy rain date will be the following Saturday, Feb. 4.