Native plant giveaway

Key Largo’s state parks host an annual native plant giveaway for residents.

 File photo

KEY LARGO — Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park and John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park will sponsor Native Plant Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 28, at Pennekamp, mile marker 102.5, oceanside.

Nursery volunteers from Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock will have an information booth where locals can learn the importance of native plants, how to propagate and care for native plants and how to plant butterfly gardens.