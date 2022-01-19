DAR members pose outside the Old City Hall with Diane Silvia, executive director of Historic Florida Keys Foundation. From left, Karen Kovarik, Silvia, Lesa McComas, Jane Parthemore, Kyla Piscopink and Kate Granger.
Keys DAR chapter Registrar Karen Kovarik celebrates new inductees Kyla Piscopink, Maureen McDonough and Linda Porter, with Florida Society Regent Debbie Duay.
JILL ZIMA BORSKI/Contributed
Jane Parthemore, Lisa McComas, Kate Granger and Karen Kovarik clean the Sands grave in Key West.
JILL ZIMA BORSKI/Contributed
FLORIDA KEYS — Daughters of the American Revolution Florida Society Regent Debbie Duay was the guest of honor at the Florida Keys DAR chapter’s first meeting of the new year Jan. 8 at Sombrero Beach in Marathon. It was the latest of many trips Duay has made to the Florida Keys.
New chapter members Kyla Piscopink of Key West and Maureen McDonough and Linda Porter, both of Islamorada, were inducted and welcomed by the state regent. Duay then spoke about the joys and challenges the women’s service organization chapters experience, with suggestions for achieving and maintaining success in promoting historic preservation, education, patriotism and honoring the patriots of the Revolutionary War.
The state regent’s visit followed a busy month for the chapter, which included cleaning graves of veterans as a community service project at the historic Key West Cemetery and planting a pollinator garden at Key West’s Old City Hall. DAR members Jane Parthemore, Lesa McComas, Kate Granger, Karen Kovarik and Jill Zima Borski spent hours cleaning the graves of veterans.
Coordinated by McComas of Key West, the first phase of the Save-A-Grave project was placing and repairing Korean War veteran Robert Franklin Smith’s tombstone, followed by cleaning the graves of World War I veteran Carrie Pearce and John K. Sands, killed in action during World War II.
On Dec. 18, Kovarik of Key Largo, past chapter regent, presented the DAR Silver Outstanding Cadet Medal to Penelope Carr, an eighth-grader and member of the Key West chapter of the Navy Sea Cadets. The medal honors a student for participation in a non-ROTC, military-affiliated cadet program funded by a school or privately.
Kovarik also presented the Sons of the American Revolution Cadet Medal to Navy Sea Cadet Owen Dougherty at the request of and on behalf of the Coral Gables chapter of the SAR.