KEY LARGO — Treasure Village Montessori’s musical theater department presents this week the story of “Willy Wonka Junior” about a sweet boy from a poor family who dreams of finding one of five golden tickets hidden inside chocolate bar wrappers. The ticket will enable him to visit Willy Wonka’s magical candy factory. Wonka wants to find an heir to his factory fortune and only a lucky few will have that chance.

One after another, children discover the tickets, but will Charlie Bucket find the last one and have his dreams come true? A book by Roald Dahl, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” was turned into the classic movie, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” which premiered in 1971.

