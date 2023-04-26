KEY LARGO — Treasure Village Montessori’s musical theater department presents this week the story of “Willy Wonka Junior” about a sweet boy from a poor family who dreams of finding one of five golden tickets hidden inside chocolate bar wrappers. The ticket will enable him to visit Willy Wonka’s magical candy factory. Wonka wants to find an heir to his factory fortune and only a lucky few will have that chance.
One after another, children discover the tickets, but will Charlie Bucket find the last one and have his dreams come true? A book by Roald Dahl, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” was turned into the classic movie, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” which premiered in 1971.
TVM sixth-grader Mercer Zabransky plays Charlie. The 12-year-old’s father, Craig, said this is Mercer’s largest acting role yet, although he has acted in “Peter Pan” and other plays. Mallory Hughes plays Charlie’s Grandpa Joe.
Some roles, such as Wonka, will be played by two different students as a way to share the spotlight. The eighth grade actors wanted to be able to experience a couple different roles within the play.
Troy Register performed the role of Wonka Monday and Tuesday evening, while Julia Rusch will play Wonka on Wednesday and Thursday. On the alternate nights, they are behind the scenes working as stage managers. Other students are helping with props and set design.
During rehearsals last week at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center hall, teacher Rita Leonardi, who is directing the show, said, “The kids always put so much into these performances.” While pursuing academics and doing homework, they have to learn lines and gather costume components or set props.
The cast consists of 30 actors, and 24 additional second- and third-graders portray the Oompa Loompas, short people with orange skin who work in the factory.
“Hiding out in trees and eating green caterpillars [in Loompaland] in order to escape the beasts, the Oompa Loompas were all too happy to go work for Willy Wonka and get out of their hometown,” says an online synopsis of the musical. Because Wonka is paranoid that candy-making rivals would steal his secrets, “he opted to hire the Oompa Loompas, who previously lived on an isolated island, because there was zero chance of potential industrial espionage with them.”
With an intermission, the 90-minute production is set for April 24-27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Nelson Center, mile marker 102, bayside. Tickets are $5.
Treasure Village Montessori is a free public charter school in Islamorada for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students.