KEY LARGO — Two marine enthusiasts are taking lionfish hunting to a whole new level and depth as they are working on outfitting a submarine to wage war on one of Florida’s most wanted invasive species.
Scott Gonnello and Scott Cassell plan to turn a one-person Kittredge K-250 submarine into an underwater lionfish hunting machine and plan to bring the sub to John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park for World Oceans Day on Wednesday, June 8.
The goal is to help build awareness about eradicating lionfish, which are an Indo-Pacific fish that has a negative impact on native marine species and habitat in Florida. The two brought the sub last week to Florida’s largest lionfish derby in Destin, the Emerald Coast Open.
Gonnello and Cassell are still in the planning and design phase for modifying the sub to include a collection system that uses spears, suction or both to capture lionfish. But until that process is complete, they want to use it to map lionfish concentrations, they said.
Cassell has reached depths of 500 feet in the submarine and has stayed down for as long as 10 hours, which are depths and bottom-time that exceeds what even tech divers using mixed gas and rebreathing systems can safely dive to hunt lionfish. While the sub only travels at 3.5 knots, it has emergency underwater life support operations capabilities for up to 72 hours if needed, Cassell said.
The battery-powered sub can be placed on a vessel and craned in and out of the water or towed behind a vessel and deployed.
The sub was first welded together in the 1970s, but was rotting away in a backyard in Cassell’s home state of California until he obtained it 1991. Cassell has since logged more than 15,000 hours undersea in it, he said.
He has piloted it in the deep depths of the Sea or Cortez in Mexico tracking giant squid, conducted shark counts in the tropical waters off Singapore and dove the cold lake waters of Germany and Switzerland observing giant catfish.
Now the submarine comes to Florida in search of one of the state’s most targeted invasive marine species.
Gonnello, now based in Sarasota, started a nonprofit group three years ago and created a lionfish information clearing house website, lionfishcentral.com. The website provides lionfish data from 25 countries and hundreds of divers, lists upcoming derbies and tournaments as well as restaurants that serve lionfish, and includes other groups involved in eradicating lionfish, Gonnello said. He has also created a lionfish computer game and comic book to reach younger divers.
“We want to be the center of focus for all things lionfish,” Gonnello said. “We want to bring as much enthusiasm to lionfish as possible.”
Gonnello’s passion for eradicating lionfish came out of a casual dinner conversation he had when he first arrived in the Florida Keys in 2018.
“It is the best thing I have ever done,” Gonnello said.
For about a decade now, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has placed lionfish on its most wanted list. The FWC encourages divers, anglers and commercial harvesters to remove as many lionfish in Florida waters as possible to limit negative impacts to native marine life and ecosystems. There is no bag or size limit for the fish.
The FWC kicked off its annual Lionfish Challenge tournament on May 20, and the event ends Sept. 6. The Lionfish Challenge is a summer-long tournament open to competitors around the state. This is the seventh year of the Lionfish Challenge and the goal is still the same: remove as many lionfish as possible in just three and a half months.
Participants will compete in either the commercial or the recreational division. Prizes will be awarded in four tiers ranging from collecting 25-1,000 pounds.
FloGrown is the presenting sponsor for this year’s Lionfish Challenge. FloGrown is a Florida-based fishing and outdoor apparel company that supports the organizations and divers that work to fight the lionfish invasion. This year’s tournament shirt was custom-designed and printed by FloGrown and will be awarded to participants who reach the first prize tier.
To read the full tournament rules or register, visit fwcreefrangers.com/lionfish-challenge.
A study recently released by the University of Florida outlines the “Do’s and Don’ts” of eradicating lionfish populations. Recently, lionfish have also invaded the Mediterranean Sea via the Suez Canal, leading to concerns about their possible impact on ecosystems.
An international team of scientists hopes to apply lessons learned from managing lionfish in the western Atlantic to the Mediterranean invasion.
“This collaboration came out of an international lionfish summit where it became clear that the concerns and questions about lionfish in the Mediterranean were the same ones that managers in the Atlantic invasion have addressed,” said Holden Harris, one of the study’s lead authors and a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Florida/IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station, which is located on the Gulf of Mexico in Cedar Key.
Reviewing previous lionfish research and management approaches, the researchers identified six strategies to implement and two to avoid when tackling a lionfish invasion.
The Do’s include an organized removal efforts such as lionfish tournaments can dramatically lower lionfish numbers in an area, according to the review. These events also help raise awareness about the invasive species in the communities where the events are held.
The study found that spearfishing using scuba diving gear and a pole spear is the most efficient means of removing lionfish. However, managers in both hemispheres face the issue that spearfishing is often prohibited on reefs where lionfish congregate. This is often needed to protect native species, but it also prevents divers from culling invasive lionfish. To prevent divers from spearfishing protected species, the study shows how managers can limit divers to use small spears, which are only effective against lionfish. Additionally, working with local stakeholders, including dive organizations, has shown to be widely successful.
“One of the big takeaways of this study is the importance of participatory management, which is when stakeholders and wildlife managers work collaboratively to implement effective strategies for the lionfish problem,” Harris said.
The researchers’ analysis suggests that encouraging a commercial lionfish market could have long-term positive effects.
“Restaurants and retailers have begun marketing lionfish to consumers. Lionfish are really tasty and appeal to the environmentally conscious consumer. A commercial lionfish market can also help diversify fishers’ catch portfolio,” said Harris.
Finally, the research team highlights the importance of encouraging regional and multinational cooperation.
“Like all major biological invasions, lionfish are unconstrained by political borders and their control will require rapid and strategic management approaches, multinational coordination, and broad cooperation among and between governments and stakeholders,” Harris said. “It’s neat that this research reflects this. Our paper resulted from a global collaboration of 25 researchers from Europe, Asia, Africa, North America and the Caribbean.”
The Don’ts part of the study notes two control strategies shown to have unintended negative consequences.
Bounty programs where people earn money for removing lionfish can quickly exhaust their funding.
“It’s unlikely that lionfish will ever be fully eradicated in areas where they have invaded, so bounty programs would need unending funds,” Harris said.
“On the other hand, lionfish tournaments or commercial fishing can remove lots of lionfish but are more sustainable because they can make profits that cover their own costs. Moreover, this promotes invasive species management because it helps controlling the invader and mitigate their impacts on native fishes, and not just as an economic incentive,” Harris said.
Secondly, the study documents the dangers of feeding lionfish to predators like sharks or eels as an attempt to train predators to hunt the lionfish themselves. This practice can teach predators to associate divers with food and causes them to be aggressive around divers.
“I’ve seen firsthand in many places how this has caused changes to predator behavior. They weren’t pleasant experiences. In some areas where this was tried, diver teams now have to dedicate one or more divers just to be predator look out,” Harris said.
The study is published in the journal “Frontiers in Marine Science.”