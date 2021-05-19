FLORIDA KEYS — Summer break is edging closer for more than 8,600 students in Monroe County who may be feeling restless from the COVID-19-restricted year. Fortunately lots of local camps are offering time spent socially, at play and mostly outdoors as the pandemic abates.
Ocean Reef Club Camps: A wide variety of weekday camps will begin June 7 and run until Aug. 9 for ages 5 to 17. Sailing, scuba, swimming, pickleball, tennis, equestrian, cooking and more are being offered in alternating sessions. Call 305-367-6516 for more information or visit oceanreef.com/club-life/family-fun/2021-summer-camps.
Montessori Camp: The Montessori Academy of the Upper Keys is offering camp for newborns to age 6 beginning June 7 and ending July 30. The camp is located at mile marker 103, oceanside. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with weekly themes, water play Fridays and outside fun. The cost is $200 per week or $50 per day. For more information, visit motessorikeys.com or call 305-451-7077.
Dolphin Camp: Dolphins Plus Bayside will host camps for ages 6 to 10 beginning the week of July 5 through July 23 with daily ocean exploring themes. A Junior Dolphins Explorers camp is offered for ages 11 to 14 the week of July 26. Campers will connect with the resident dolphin pod and learn about the ocean. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with before and after care available. The cost is $350 per week. Call 866-860-7946 for more information.
Aquatic Camp: For swimmers ages 5 to 12, Jacobs Aquatic Center Camp begins June 1 and runs weekly through Aug. 6. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The cost is $110 per week or $40 per day with optional additional group swim lessons. Campers must bring a sack lunch. Water will be provided at all times and an afternoon snack is included. Please do not bring spray sunscreen. For more information, call 305-453-7946.
YMCA Camp: Sessions are from June 1 to Aug. 9 for ages 5 through 12. The cost is $120 per week with a registration fee. Sibling discounts are offered. Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The YMCA is located at the Key Largo Community Park on St. Croix Street. For more information, call 305-453-3422.
Sailing Camp: The Mark Sorensen Sailing Camp is offered to three different age groups ranging from 5 to 18. Week sessions begin May 31 and are offered through Aug. 6. Prices vary depending on age from $300 to $465 for local students. For more information, visit msysp.org/summercamp or call 305-747-2600.
MarineLab Camp: Week-long day camps on June 7, June 14 and July 26 will feature outdoor activities that include snorkeling and science for ages 8 to 13. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Camp fee is $350 per camper, with discounts offered, which includes activities, snorkel gear for the week, lunch and a snack. For more information, visit marinelab.org/summer-camps or call 305-451-1139.
REEF Ocean Explorers: Reef Environmental Education Foundation is holding its REEF Ocean Explorers Camp to immerse campers in the underwater world. Weekly sessions are offered for campers ages 8 to 10 on June 14 and July 12. Camp is offered for ages 11 to 13 beginning June 28. Each camp session runs Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. All sessions will be hosted at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. Campers should be comfortable in the water. Tuition is $300 per camper, per week. For more information, call 305-852-0030 or visit reef.org/explorers/camp.
4-H Camp: Traditional, virtual and specialty camps are offered to 4-H memberships for $20 per year and carries no requirement. For more information contact Alicia Betancourt at abb@ufl.edu or 305-453-8747.
Scuba Camp: Capt. Slate’s Summer Scuba Camp will run three weekly sessions on June 14, July 5 and Aug. 9 for ages 11 to 18. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $420 per session and the camp is located in the Casa Mar Village at mile marker 91, oceanside. For more information, call 305-451-3020.
Art Camp: Veronica’s Art Summer Camp will run four sessions from June 7 through June 28 to cover art periods through mixed medias for ages 7 to 10. Space is limited. Hours are from 9 a.m. to noon. The camp is held at Our Place in Paradise Art Gallery, mile marker 88 on Plantation Key. The cost is $190 per week. For more information, call 305-916-5828.
Islamorada Summer Rec: Founders Park in Islamorada accepts children ages 6 and up for its 2021 summer camp sessions running from June 7 to July 26. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Kids will play games and sports, make arts and crafts, watch movies and go swimming at the pool and beach. Camp sessions are $95 per week with sibling discounts offered. Registration is recommended.
Founders Park also offers summer sport clinics run by independent coaches affiliated with the park. Those clinics include aquatic instruction for new swimmers, competitive swimmers, springboard divers and synchronized swimmers. A swimming-and-diving combo program is available. Call Founders Park at 305-853-1685 for more information.
The Maxine Trainer Art Camp: Islamorada artist Maxine Trainer is offering five weekly camp beginning June 14 through July 12 for ages 6 to 12. Hours are 9:30 a.m. until noon. The cost for each session is $165 per week. Kids must bring a mask and lunch. Call 321-652-6363 for more information.
Boarding/Adventure Camp: The oTHErside Boardsports Adventure Summer Camp will host nine sessions throughout the summer with limited availability for groups ages 8 to 11 and 11 to 14. Campers will wakeboard, skateboard/onewheel, paddleboard, sail/kiteboard and rock climb. The cost is $389 per week and drop-off/pickup is at mile marker 83. For more information, call 305-853-9728.
Marathon Summer Rec: The Marathon Parks and Recreation Department offers weekly summer camps at Marathon Community Park from June 7 to Aug. 6 for ages 5 to 10. Space is limited to 30 campers. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $80 per week with a $20 sibling discount offered. For more information, call 305-743-6598 or visit ci.marathon.fl.us/parksrec/page/summer-camp.
Pigeon Key Camp: Historic Pigeon Key will alternate day camp sessions and overnight camps for ages 8 to 16. The cost is $375 for day camp and $975 for overnight camp. Overnight camp begins July 12 for ages 10 to 16. For more information, visit pigeonkey.net/education/summer-camp/. Questions may be emailed to casey@pigeonkey.net.
CFK Summer Adventure Camps: The College of the Florida Keys’ main campus on Stock Island will offer one-week summer camps for ages 7 to 11. The camps will begin June 7 and run each week through July 30. The camps run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Art camp is $175 a week and computer camp is $225 a week. For more information, visit cfk.edu/summer-camps or email summercamp@cfk.edu.