Dryer

Propane-powered clothes dryers generate up to 42% fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to electric dryers.

 Photo provided

In every room of your home, you’ll likely find numerous devices, appliances and fixtures that rely on the electric grid for power. Collectively, they affect your carbon footprint more than you may realize. Converting to lower carbon alternatives can help you be a better steward for the environment while reducing your reliance on electricity.

“As a father, husband, home builder and real estate agent, I think it’s important to make smart choices for a cleaner today and greener tomorrow,” said Matt Blashaw, residential contractor, licensed real estate agent and host of HGTV’s “Build it Forward.” “We all want to be good stewards of the Earth. I want people to think beyond planting a tree or recycling. The time is right now to choose a diverse, low-carbon energy mix to power our homes and businesses.”