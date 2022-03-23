ISLAMORADA — A noncompetitive, open-water swim at Founders Park is calling on local swimmers. The charity half-mile or full-mile nearshore event is sponsored by Swim Across America, a nonprofit that funds local cancer research, clinical trials and patient programs.
It aims to raise more than $50,000 to fund early stage cancer research at Baptist Health South Florida’s Miami Cancer Institute.
Adult swimmers are asked to raise at least $500 in pledges. The registration fee of $50 goes toward each participant’s fundraising goal. After April 1, the fee rises to $100.
SAA Florida Keys Swim organizers Susan Latham and Lisa Coakley have been planning the event the last several months.
“I can’t tell you how exciting the whole thing is,” Latham said. “The Keys is a water-oriented community and everyone’s life has been affected by cancer. The more participants, the better. Swimmers get a bag of goodies, which has a nice quality towel, T-shirt and more. We have about 28 swimmers registered so far and our goal is 50 swimmers. It’s not a competitive swim. It’s not a strenuous swim. The majority of the course is in shallow water about 3 to 4 feet deep, so you can just stand up if you need to rest. You can wear a mask, snorkel and fins. We will have safety personnel on hand and angel swimmers who will swim with you. There will be support from kayaks.”
Individuals or teams of any size may participate.
“We are encouraging large hotels, restaurants and churches to gather teams and participate. Even large families with kids can be a team. Of course, anyone can sign up as an individual as well,” Latham said.
Five buoys will be positioned off the park’s Plantation Yacht Harbor that swimmers will round.
Coakley’s husband, Bob, has been swimming with SAA since its founding in 1984.
“This will be my first time getting in the water,” she said. “This is the first year I’m actually going to swim. I’ve always been a cheerleader on the sidelines, so this is a first.
“We started talking about doing this swim last summer and it really started to gel just before the holidays. Last year, there were 22 Swims Across America, so the organization is growing and it’s all focused on cancer research. There are swimmers who write on themselves a temporary tattoo as to why they swim. Afterwards, we’ll hang out and clean up. We’ll hear from cancer survivors and Olympians. There will be healthy snacks and kids’ activities.”
Coakley, swimming as an individual, raised $4,292 as of last Friday. She is ranked No. 6 in fundraising for the local event. Her husband has succeeded her, raising $5,460 in pledges. Overall, Florida Keys swimmers have raised $40,532, which is 80% of the goal. Team Latham had raised $8,998 as of last Friday. Susan’s husband, Glenn, is a cancer survivor.
Erin Graf is swimming because her family has been devastated by cancer.
“I’m not a swimmer. I’m training for the half-mile and I’m kicking myself for it,” she said.
She meets with Bob Coakley at Founders Park a few days a week to train.
“I’ve lost my mother, my father, two aunts, an uncle, a cousin and my stepmother to cancer,” Graf said. “I have another cousin who is a cancer survivor, and another cousin who is fighting it. I have a sister from Kentucky coming in who will swim with a kick board. Her daughter and son-in-law are swimming too. I have a sister from Arizona coming to support me and cousins from Naples, who will be here for support. This is a great cause. Swim Across America has raised a lot toward cancer research.”
A meet-and-greet with Olympians Steve Lundquist, Craig Beardsley and Janel Jorgensen will be part of the event.
Check-in is at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, followed by a rolling start at 9 a.m. and a post-event celebration starting at 10 a.m.
To date, Swim Across America has donated more than $100 million nationwide over the last 35 years to cancer research.
To register online or for more information, visit swimacrossamerica.org.