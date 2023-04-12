Swimmers

Swimmers take to the water at Founders Park during last year’s inaugural Swim Across America event in the Florida Keys.

 Contributed

ISLAMORADA — Swim Across American will present its second annual open water charity swim at Founders Park on Saturday, April 15.

The half-mile or full-mile noncompetitive swim is sponsored by the national nonprofit group that funds local cancer research, clinical trials and patient programs.

