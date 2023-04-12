Swimmers take to the water at Founders Park during last year’s inaugural Swim Across America event in the Florida Keys.
ISLAMORADA — Swim Across American will present its second annual open water charity swim at Founders Park on Saturday, April 15.
The half-mile or full-mile noncompetitive swim is sponsored by the national nonprofit group that funds local cancer research, clinical trials and patient programs.
Last year’s event in Islamorada raised $130,000 to support early-stage cancer research at Miami Cancer Institute, which is part of Baptist Health South Florida. This year’s goal is $150,000.
Adult swimmers are asked to raise at least $500 in pledges.
Swimmers will check in at 7:30 a.m. A rolling start follows at 9 a.m. with a post-event celebration at 10 a.m.
The majority of the course is in shallow water about 3 to 4 feet deep.
Special guests will include Olympians and representatives from Swim Across America, Baptist Health Foundation and Miami Cancer Institute.
To date, Swim Across America has donated more than $100 million nationwide over the last 35 years to cancer research.
To register online or for more information, visit swimacrossamerica.org.
Founders Park is located at mile marker 87, bayside.
