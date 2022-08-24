While they may not strap on helmets and head to the field for kickoff, football fans often feel like they’re as much a part of the game as the players themselves. When the team is in the locker room laying out the game plan, scores of fans are fueling up with tantalizing tailgate foods.
In fact, many tailgaters believe food is the most important aspect of the pregame festivities, and one trendy way to feed your crowd is with small plates, appetizers, samplers and innovative sides that feature a variety of flavors like these ideas from the experts at Aramark.
As tailgate grub continues to trend toward easy and quick, Sweet Heat Foil Packets provide another no-mess, single-serve solution. Load up individual packets with shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage and favorite veggies then head to the game and grill on-site for a hot meal to fire up your fellow fans.
Find more game day recipe inspiration by visiting Aramark’s Feed Your Potential website, fyp365.com.
Sweet Heat Foil Packets
Recipe courtesy of Aramark
Servings: 8
1/2 cup cold butter, diced
1 cup diced yellow onion
1 cup diced, peeled potatoes
1 cup diced, peeled carrots
1 cup diced red bell pepper
2 cups diced skinless, boneless chicken breast
16 extra-large shrimp, peeled, deveined and tails removed
8 teaspoons Cajun seasoning
1 cup diced pineapple
1 cup andouille sausage, cut in half and sliced
8 frozen mini corn cobs, cut in half (16 pieces)
1 cup sliced green onion
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
Heat grill to medium. Place eight 18-by-18-inch squares heavy-duty aluminum foil on work surface.
On half of each foil square, evenly layer butter, onions, potatoes, carrots, red bell peppers, chicken, shrimp, seasoning, pineapple, sausage, corn cobs and green onions.
Fold foil in half over filling. Fold edges of foil tightly toward filling to seal packets.
Place packets on baking sheet.
Grill 15 minutes with lid closed until chicken and shrimp are cooked through. Season to taste with salt and pepper.