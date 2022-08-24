While they may not strap on helmets and head to the field for kickoff, football fans often feel like they’re as much a part of the game as the players themselves. When the team is in the locker room laying out the game plan, scores of fans are fueling up with tantalizing tailgate foods.

In fact, many tailgaters believe food is the most important aspect of the pregame festivities, and one trendy way to feed your crowd is with small plates, appetizers, samplers and innovative sides that feature a variety of flavors like these ideas from the experts at Aramark.