Borneo Princess

The Borneo Princess sails through the deep blue sea. The vessel had a short but exciting life, according to John Lincoln, who writes about it in his book ‘The Story of the Borneo Princess and Hurricane Irma.’

 Contributed

KEY LARGO — John Lincoln is a 71-year-old Miami native and former oil and gas business entrepreneur who spent time working in Nova Scotia, Louisiana and Texas before moving to Australia in 1980. Now a Florida Keys resident, Lincoln had many accomplishments in the business world, working in engineering procurement and with construction firms that were world leaders in pipeline and cable technology, natural gas processing and finding alternative fuel systems for automobiles.

While Lincoln is still somewhat involved in the world of business, he has more recently been working on the stroke of a pen, authoring six books, some of which will soon be published.

