KEY LARGO — John Lincoln is a 71-year-old Miami native and former oil and gas business entrepreneur who spent time working in Nova Scotia, Louisiana and Texas before moving to Australia in 1980. Now a Florida Keys resident, Lincoln had many accomplishments in the business world, working in engineering procurement and with construction firms that were world leaders in pipeline and cable technology, natural gas processing and finding alternative fuel systems for automobiles.
While Lincoln is still somewhat involved in the world of business, he has more recently been working on the stroke of a pen, authoring six books, some of which will soon be published.
In his writings, he delves into several subjects, including fiction, non-fiction, science fiction, history and autobiography, featuring self-reflections, unique perspectives and insights, and bold claims.
In “Genesis II,” Lincoln offers a science-fiction thriller about a mission to colonize new worlds in Alpha Centauri, 4.37 light-years away, with characters based on his son, Dylan, and daughter, Victoria, playing roles in developing a rocket ship and a computer that are featured prominently in the plot of the story. The main cast of characters skip from comet to comet to collect water used to power the rocket and eventually colonize a distant planet, where they will grow their own food.
While “The Rise and Fall of the Western Empire” is a history guide about major civilizations, “Honing Your Risk Taking Skills” recalls Lincoln’s experiences lost while cave diving, swimming with sharks and surviving a fall off a ship into the ocean, and how they helped him navigate a tough oil industry and deal with different cultures.
Florida Keys residents, however, might find his latest book of particular interest. “The Story of the Borneo Princess and Hurricane Irma” is a real-life account of how he, his son and hired employees spent seven years building a catamaran sailboat that would have a short but interesting life, the vessel sailing in four seas around two continents before its eventual loss in 2017.
The 78-foot vessel was built at the cost of $1.6 million in Asia while Lincoln was completing piping and trenching jobs with his engineering company.
After building the boat, Lincoln writes that he and his crew sailed it from Indonesia to Singapore, a major shipping capital, during a two-week period. Lincoln and his crew sailed from the Java and Sulawesi to the South China seas before arriving at their final destination. The journey included many twists and turns, including one incident where he and his crew were nearly boarded by pirates.
Little did they know that the Borneo Princess was nearly on its last leg.
Before the eventual demise of the Borneo Princess, the catamaran made a journey across both the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, this time on a cargo ship en route to Fort Lauderdale, the boat arriving in the United States on Jan. 1, 2017. Lincoln flagged the Borneo Princess in Jamaica to reduce customs costs. From there, it sailed 74 miles south to Key Largo.
As any boat owner knows, with a big boat can also come big problems. Lincoln writes about how his crew spent several hours and dollars on repairs during the boat’s short lifetime.
But a much bigger issue within the boat’s framework was exposed when Lincoln and his crew realized the potentially damning consequences of Hurricane Irma in September 2017. They left the Florida Keys with the goal of safely evacuating the Borneo Princess from the pummeling and destructive 100-plus mph winds that the storm would bring just days later, he writes in his novel.
But there was a mishap before the storm as the coupling in between the engine and the shaft came off due to threading issues.
“It was gone,” he said, referring to the 2.5 foot-diameter propellor and 6-inch diameter shaft.
“It didn’t sink the boat, but it left a big hole. The boat was able to take things like that. We fixed the hole, pumped the water out, and we realized that we couldn’t do anything except tow the boat back to Key Largo,” Lincoln said.
Luckily for Lincoln and his crew, Carlos Rippas, a lawyer with a home in Key Largo, had asked to tie his 35-foot boat to the Borneo Princess as they sought safe harbor. The smaller boat went up and down throughout the rough ride down the island chain, and the crew even lost it at one point in the middle of the night.
A crew member noticed the disappearance of Rippas’ boat, but luckily, it was found thanks to the continual operation of the vessel’s shimmering lights. Lincoln said that Rippas managed his way to the deck of the boat, fired up the engine and followed the Borneo Princess crew.
When the crew was later forced to abandon the Borneo Princess, they tied it down with three anchors, closed all of the hatches and left it near the Seven Mile Bridge, harboring no idea on what could possibly come in the next few days as the forces of Mother Nature would soon land down on the Keys, he writes.
Lincoln and his group arrived outside Naval Air Station Key West on Boca Chica Key, he writes, tying up Rippas’ boat around other recreational crafts and walking a mile to meet a locked gate with barbed wire. There, the crew was questioned by military officials, he writes in his book. Irma hadn’t even struck at this point, so officials were confused about their request for access, he said.
“I said, ‘We’re refugees from Hurricane Irma.’ They said, ‘What do you mean? Hurricane Irma hasn’t struck yet.’ So I said, ‘Well, we’re the first refugees, our other boat almost sank and we had to abandon it.’ They were under a lot of security, and they didn’t want anybody coming around there,” he said.
The Navy didn’t first believe the group’s account, Lincoln writes. “The admiral didn’t like my story, and I responded, ‘I’m sorry, that’s my story.’”
Lincoln writes that group was eventually allowed to board a bus from Key West to Key Largo just before the storm hit the island chain on Sept. 10, 2017.
And as for the Borneo Princess? Lincoln says that GPS coordinates indicate the vessel eventually sank 150 miles southeast of Sugarloaf Key, outside U.S. territory.