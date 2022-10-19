ISLAMORADA — Key Largo born-and-raised artist Taylor Hale graduated from Coral Shores High School in 2003, and ever since then, his favorite passion has been a full-time career.
He’s an oil painter whose work can be found on gallery walls.
On Friday, Oct. 14, Hale returned to the Keys to host the opening reception at Roberto Russell Galleries for “Taylor Hale’s Second Annual Exhibition of Oil Paintings Featuring Sculptures by John Quick.”
“It’s nice to be back. The show is a collection of my newest work from the past year and a half,” Hale said.
Both this year and last year’s display are focused on the seascapes of the island chain, but Hale’s focus has shifted during the second rendition of his exhibit.
“My last show was kind of focusing on the blue and turquoise during the daytime scenes down here, and this show is focused on the color and lighting that capture the glow of the Florida Keys sunset, when the whole atmosphere turns to color. That’s hard to convey in a photograph. That’s something we can all relate to, being in the Florida Keys, just pushing colors beyond reality, it’s surreal,” he said.
Quick’s work adds extra interest to this year’s display, Hale said.
“This show is extra special because there’s sculptures by John Quick. He’s a very talented ceramics artist from Saint Augustine. The sculptures were created specifically for this show. We collaborated,” he said.
Hale and Quicks works will be available for public viewing through Dec. 30 at Roberto Russell Galleries, located at Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty, 81888 Overseas Highway. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or through appointment, which can be reserved by calling 305-712-8888.
Hale discovered his interest in painting at Coral Shores, then completed an art internship, which he said had a large influence on his career.
“It taught me how to stretch the canvas,” he said.
Then, he earned a scholarship, with his canvas painting allowing Hale to collect a prize. He then used the funds to attend the Ringling School of Art in Design in Sarasota.
“That kind of got me aware that you can pursue this as a career,” he said.
Hale completed his bachelor’s degree of fine arts at the Rhode Island School of Design, with a major in illustration.
“It’s a really interesting path to take,” he said. “The Florida Keys, it’s great, and it’s always been a really nurturing artistic community. People really support the arts, and I’ve been really lucky for that.”
Hale has pursued art as a full-time career since 2021, and in a tough and competitive industry, that’s something that some will never be able to attain.
But for the artist who’s been hard at work for 19 years, it’s a labor of love.
“I’ve always needed to paint, wanted to paint. I have always wanted to do this, and I really enjoy it. I’m really glad that this has taken off into a full-time career,” he said.
For more information, visit taylorhalepaintings.com or email taylorhalepaintings@gmail.com.
