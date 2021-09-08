ISLAMORADA — Floating greens, golf boats and biodegradable fish food balls highlight the annual Conch Scramble charity golf tournament scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25.
A full field of 50 teams has entered but boating and golf enthusiasts can still participate as spectators and attend the kick-off party on Friday, Sept. 24.
The 6 to 10 p.m. party includes games, food and drinks and craft beers from Islamorada Brewery and Distillery. A silent auction and a 50/50 cash raffle are planned. Non-golfers can purchase tickets to the festivities for $50. The Islamorada location is to be announced the week of the event at conchscramble.com.
During the tournament, teams of four and a designated boat driver “caddy” make stops at Islamorada waterfront venues and come ashore to tee off. Each player takes shots at the floating holes using biodegradable golf balls that dissolve into fish food after 90 hours in the water.
Teams are to meet at Chief Marine Group at the base of Snake Creek Bridge, mile marker 85, bayside, for an at 8:30 a.m. breakfast, hole location assignments and a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Sept. 25.
Other hole locations where patrons can see and cheer on the fundraising teams include Islamorada Fish Company, Lorelei Restaurant & Cabana Bar, the Oceanview Inn & Sports Pub and Marker 88. The latter is to host an awards ceremony at 4 p.m.
Trophies await the top three teams with the best scores, while additional honors recognize the best hole location, most team spirit and best costumes.