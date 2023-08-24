Conch Scramble

The Conch Scramble charity golf tournament returns Saturday, Sept. 30, in Islamorada.

 File photo

ISLAMORADA — Floating greens, golf boats and biodegradable fish-food golf balls highlight the annual “par-tee” on the water during the Conch Scramble charity golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 30.

A full field of 50 teams has entered the event. Boating and golf enthusiasts can still participate as spectators, however, including attending the kick-off party Friday, Sept. 29.