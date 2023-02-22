Tennessee Williams

The Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright — best known for writing a ‘Cat On a Hot Tin Roof’ — died on Feb. 25, 1983, after choking to death on a bottle cap from an eye drop dispenser. Williams, who was 71 at the time of his death, was found in the early hours of the morning in his suite at the Elysee Hotel off Park Avenue in New York.

 Photo provided/TownNews.com Content Exchange

KEY WEST — Fans of theatrical drama can celebrate the life and work of Tennessee Williams, award-winning playwright of “The Glass Menagerie,” “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” among others, throughout March on the island he called home for more than three decades.

The Key West Art & Historical Society, operator of the Tennessee Williams Museum at 513 Truman Ave., spearheads the annual Tennessee Williams Birthday Celebration. The acclaimed playwright was born March 26, 1911, and helped shape the island’s rich literary culture after taking up residence in 1949.

Tags

Recommended for you