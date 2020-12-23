Teresa Valdez's life comes one story at a time

BIG PINE KEY — For more than two decades, Teresa Valdez has brought the joy of books and reading to children in the Lower Keys.
Valdez, assistant branch manager and librarian at the Big Pine Key branch of the Monroe County Public Library system, was named Monroe County’s 2020 Employee of the Third Quarter for continuing to provide service to the citizens of the Florida Keys despite COVID-19 challenges.
Some of the children she read to as the storyteller at the Big Pine Key library branch have gone on to become parents and now bring their children to story time.
“Talking about making you feel old,” Valdez joked about a recent run-in with one young mother. “That was awesome. It was super special.”
There are some classics that Valdez continues to read through the decades. One of those, “The Night Before Christmas,” she has been reading to children this month.
“I have a beautiful pop-up version of this book,” Valdez said.
Another book she continues to read regularly was one her mother read to her and her sister when they were children and the book was younger sister Francis’ favorite, “The Sea Dog,” by Morgan Dennis.
The book has always reminded her of the old Houseboat Row that used to be on South Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West.
“My mom read that book to us a lot,” Valdez said.
Libraries are for children and adults, but like all aspects of life, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed story time and Valdez has adapted as well. She is not able to do story time in-person, but now does it live on the Big Pine Key library’s Facebook page, where she reaches children and parents from far beyond the rural library in the Keys.
She has followers in Georgia, Texas and across the ocean in England, she said. She tries to keep it as interactive as possible. She does her best to engage the children by calling out the names of regular attendees and asking them questions.
“I really miss the kids, especially the little ones,” she said.
Valdez, who graduated from Mary Immaculate High School in Key West, is a fourth-generation Conch and was born at the old Naval Hospital in Key West. Her father was in the U.S. Navy and worked at Duncan Auto sales at night; her mother was a secretary at the Navy Hospital.
Valdez lives on Big Pine with her husband, Danny, a retired captain with the Naval Air Station Key West Fire Station. They have four children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Valdez started as a preschool teacher in Marathon before joining the crew of the Big Pine library in 1997.
In addition to story time, Valdez also started offering “Simple Spanish for Kids” virtual programing as well.
“Teresa is a model for the educational and enriching role that libraries play in their communities,” said Kim Rinaldi, Big Pine Key’s branch manager.
To view Valdez’s weekly stories, visit facebook.com/bigpinekeylibrary or her special reading of one of her favorite books, “The Long-Nosed Pig,” at facebook.com/monroecountybocc.