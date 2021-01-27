ISLAMORADA — Sometimes, truth is stranger than fiction, and that’s the case with Toilet Seat Cut off the bayside of Plantation Key. The channel — without the famous toilet seats which now number about 250 —existed prior to Hurricane Donna.
Donna battered the Florida Keys on Sept. 9, 1960, with wind speeds up to 200 miles per hour and a storm surge of up to 13 feet before it turned back to the Atlantic Ocean and wreaked havoc along the east coast all the way to Maine.
Donna went down in history for causing more than 150 deaths. She also is credited with placing the first toilet seat at the cut in Florida Bay. No human had that quirky idea. Nature itself leant a hand with the decor that led to the channel’s name.
Man did create the cut, however. Its creator was Upper Keys resident Vernon D. Lamp, who was a Miami-based architect, avid fisherman and member of the Miami Rod and Reel Club. He tired of motoring his boat from his home on Coconut Palm Boulevard in the Plantation Key Colony neighborhood at mile marker 90 to Plantation Yacht Harbor at mile marker 87, site of a popular outdoor, beachside eating and drinking establishment. Rather than taking 15 to 20 minutes to run a circuitous route out to the Cow Pens in Florida Bay to find sufficiently deep water to operate his boat and run 3 miles south as the crow flies, Lamp decided to dredge a 4-to-6-foot-wide channel with a 50 hp motor attached to his boat named the Bucktail. Then, he installed posts to mark the shortcut.
After Donna passed, Lamp saw a toilet seat hung upon one of the posts he had installed along the cut that happened to have a nail jutting out. Household belongings such as this had simply blown hither and yon during Donna.
“[Vernon] washed it, disinfected it, painted it and hung it back where it had landed after Donna,” said his daughter, Cheryl. “My father had a sense of humor.”
Nevertheless, that white seat served a purpose for mariners. It reflected light when boats were running at night, helping them find the cut.
Tom Wrenn, after whose family Wrenn Street next to Coral Shores High School is named, said he was friends with Vernon’s son, Steven. Wrenn graduated from Coral Shores in 1966 when it served 12 grades.
“Vernon was a character,” Wrenn said. “He was a teaser. He put that toilet seat with no hinges on one side of the cut and the toilet seat lid on the other so he could find his way home after dark with a spotlight. Back then, there was no protection for seagrass like there is now. In the ‘60s, it was only wide enough for a single propeller. Every time, I went back to the Keys after moving to New York in 1971, it kept getting wider and more elaborate. It’s a tourist attraction now.”
Islamorada native son Capt. Tim Klein remembers a toilet seat there in 1967, when he was about 5 years old. He said the cut was one boat wide and a captain would have to idle to let another boat pass through before venturing forward.
Islamorada guide Gary Ellis, who passed in 2020, remembered when the first toilet seat appeared.
“We loved the mystery of [wondering] who may have placed the first one,” he said. “Then, we watched the seats grow.”
Although it is not legal and there are possible penalties, Keys residents and visitors quietly commemorate events like weddings, birthdays, reunions and spring break by hanging decorative toilet seats in Toilet Seat Cut now.
Back in the days of low horsepower boat motors, environmental planner Susan Sprunt of Islamorada said the bayside channel between Snake Creek and Tavernier Creek was utilitarian.
“Fishermen needed a shorter, more protected route between Plantation Yacht Harbor and Tavernier Creek. The alternative, Cow Pens, was surrounded by two large flats and took more time, money and fuel to navigate.”
The cut has created environmental consequences, however. It has inadvertently changed the ecosystem, Sprunt said.
“Decades ago, fishermen made wheel ditches as a functional throughway. They were barely 4 to 5 feet wide. Now at Toilet Seat, a major current has completely severed the bank, and it has changed the way the tide runs through there,” she said.
In the late 1970s, when George Scott bought his Plantation Key Colony lot, he recalled a spectacular night of shrimping in the cut. After shrimping in his usual spots and coming up empty-handed, on his way home, he saw shrimp everywhere in Toilet Seat Cut. The shrimp were not where they were supposed to be but Scott’s nets were full of them the next evening when he returned to shrimp in the cut.
The mystery of Toilet Seat Cut’s genesis is solved, thanks to Lamp’s children sharing their story. The cut continues to serve captains and intrepid kayakers and paddleboarders, and it creates delight in those who marvel that such a unique passage exists in the Keys.