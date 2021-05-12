MARATHON — Marathon Community Theatre concludes its first fully staged show since the pandemic this week.
The final performance of the Michael McKeever farce, “Suite Surrender,” directed by Mike Chaplin and produced by Claudia McEwen, is set for Saturday, May 15.
It’s 1942, and two of Hollywood’s biggest divas have descended upon the luxurious Palm Beach Royale Hotel — assistants, luggage and legendary feud with one another in tow. Everything seems to be in order for their wartime performance — that is, until they are somehow assigned to the same suite. Mistaken identities, overblown egos, double entendres and a lap dog named Mr. Boodles round out this love note to the classic farces of the 1930s and ‘40s.
Actors include Taylor Covington, Charla Garrison, Terry Israel, Dakota Mertyris, Jerry Nussenblatt, Ethan Quagliano, Dayanara Terpos, Jimmy Zimmerman, Joanne Zimmerman and Coco the Dog as Mr. Boodles
Tickets are $25 each (before sales tax and fee) and are available to purchase at the MCT box office, 5101 Overseas Highway, by calling 305-743-0994 from noon to 4 p.m. or online at marathontheater.org. Current season members will receive a discount of $5 off each ticket.