HOMESTEAD — With about 40 actors, three different choral ensembles and a live orchestra, the Seminole Theatre’s “Hunchback of Notre Dame” is one of the largest productions since the historical theater reopened its doors in 2015 and again earlier this year after a COVID-19-forced shutdown.
“This is a really big production. We have a large cast and it’s a lot of costumes and stage sets,” said Seminole Theatre Executive Director Katherine Rubio who is also directing the show. “We’ve been rehearsing three times a week for the last four months, not including tech week, which is now, and we’ve all been vaccinated and wearing masks.”
Tech week includes staged dress rehearsals with the full cast leading up to live performances.
“I was watching the show last night, and tears came to my eyes because a year and a half ago, when nothing was happening, I couldn’t imagine this show. I’m excited to produce this and bring the community together,” Rubio said. “The theater has been open since 2015 and this is one of our biggest productions, especially post-COVID. We were shut down close to a year and a half.”
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz for the play written by Peter Parnell. It’s based on the Victor Hugo classic novel and features verbatim passages.
“Personally, what I think, is that people are going to see elements of love and acceptance throughout the show. Those are the two main takeaways. It’s going to be a great show. The cast sounds ridiculously amazing,” Rubio said.
The Seminole Theatre has been “testing the waters” and bringing everything back little by little since February with smaller productions and limited capacity, until now. The Seminole Theatre Players is a talented pool of actors from beyond South Dade.
“Actors come from all over. They see the quality of the productions we have been doing and want to be a part,” Rubio said. “This troupe is the heart of the theater.”
Key Largo actor John Rudolph said it’s a privilege to act with the Seminole Theatre Players.
“They really do pull talent from all over South Florida,” he said. “The Seminole Theatre has been named a top theater for a few years now and the talent that’s on that stage is great. You will be blown away. The voices on stage are all beautiful. There are eight-part harmonies and wonderful music.”
Rudolph has a key role in the show.
“I play Frollo, the evil main character,” he said. “He changes about five times. He keeps getting different vestments on through the show. This is a big role and this is a major production.”
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” draws from the Disney film but part of it stays more true to the Hugo novel, said Musical Director Tony Seepersad.
“We have 10 musicians who are all playing multiple instruments,”Seepersad said. “They’re all playing triple duty. We have a full sounding orchestra in the pit. We play two hours and four minutes. This production is mostly played through music or with underscoring. We are playing throughout the entire production.”
He also has three different choir ensembles singing on stage.
“We have mobility within the group,” he said. “This is big time. It’s a lot to coordinate with the actors. A lot of the actors can memorize their lines, but the hard part is to pitch it along with the music. Alan Menken said this is a masterpiece. This is really the most epic score of any of the Disney musicals.”
The plot centers on Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer of Notre Dame, and his struggle to gain acceptance into society. A sweeping score and powerful story has made “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” play an instant classic.
All tickets are $20 with student discounts available. Performances are Friday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 21.
Tickets are available at the Seminole Theatre box office, 18 North Krome Ave., from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or at seminoletheatre.org. For more information, call 786-650-2073.