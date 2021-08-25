MARATHON — Local stage actor Ethan Quagliano is breaking the rules in the murder mystery dinner theater production, “Invitation to Murder!” He’s looking the audience straight in the eye to help them solve this whodunit presented by the Marathon Community Theatre.
“When performing on stage, there’s a written rule not to look at the audience usually, but not in this case,” Quagliano said. “We are literally walking through the galley, and sometimes even interacting with the audience if they want.”
Quagliano plays Eugene Gilbert in the mystery dinner production written and directed by Charla Garrison.
The scene is set inside the elaborate home of the ruthless, game-show loving, eccentric multi-millionaire, Ignatious Radburn, who is hosting several guests to dinner under mysterious circumstances yet revealing that it will be worthwhile to attend.
“He [Radburn] is the guy that people like to hate and he knows that everyone needs money,” Garrison said. “We have a different set of clues to spur everyone’s imagination and an alternative ending in each show.”
Between sets, a dinner course created by Chef Jamie Pruitt of the Marathon Yacht Club will be served to theatre-goers. Guests are encouraged to interact with the actors and can bribe actors with “play money” for clues, with a prize awarded to the crime-solving sleuth who has the most correct clues.
“Invitation to Murder!” is the first mystery dinner production Garrison wrote before joining the Marathon troupe and board a few years ago.
Each show is scripted with lines, but there is plenty of impromptu, off-the-cuff acting between sets, she said.
It was the in-between banter that had Radburn’s secretary Robin Kimball, played by actress Dayanara Terpos, the most nervous ahead of dress rehearsals.
“So, there are four sets in the show. The scariest part for me at first was not knowing what the guests are going to ask me,” she said. “I figured out how to break the ice, so it’s not awkward at all. Each time, I change my approach and it’s been a lot of fun. I just stay in character. In fact, it’s turned out to be the best part.”
In all, Garrison has written 17 mysteries and is donating the proceeds of this performance to support the local theater.
“I describe my character as an accountant with a tiny secret. The gist is you, as a guest, have to read the players and solve the mystery,” Quagliano said. “The main character is as clueless as you, as the audience, is. It’s a comedic relief. Guests are submerged into a whole different world during the show.”
The production being well-received so far has spurred Garrison into creating the Florida Keys Murder Mysteries production company.
“Invitation to Murder!” characters include Ignatius Radburn, played by Jimmy Zimmerman; Daphne Radburn, played by Giselle Van Der Waal; Amelia Wolcott, played by Taylor Covington; Rene Van Thayer, played by Catherine McCole; and Grace Parker, played by Marianne Benvenuti.
Tickets are $50 per person plus sales tax and include the catered three-course meal. Remaining shows are set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
Limited tickets are available by calling the Marathon Community Theatre Box Office at 305-743-0994 from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or visiting marathontheater.org.