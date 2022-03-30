UPPER KEYS — Tony Cameron first discovered his ability to play the piano as a small child, and at 63, that natural talent has led him to his latest stop: Key Largo.
Cameron, a Cleveland native, was spending time at age 5 at Holiness Pentecostal Church in his hometown when something special happened.
Like the curious child that he was, Cameron banged on the piano to see what noise it would create. Mother Ball, a parishioner at Holiness Pentecostal Church, was standing nearby, simultaneously sending a blessing to the skies.
“Lord, bless his hands,” she loudly proclaimed, Cameron recalled with a grin and a laugh.
It wasn’t long after the blessing that things started to shift into motion for Cameron’s future piano career, a labor of love for the musician.
“I just couldn’t help it. I was probably playing in my mother’s womb. Some people desire to do it and learn, some people go to school to do it, but some people are just born to do it,” he said.
Cameron traveled on tour for many years playing piano for several gospel artists, including Gospel Key Notes, Millie Jackson, Robert Blair and The Fantastic Violinaires, Spencer Taylor and the Highway Q.C.’s, and others.
While playing alongside some big-name gospel groups gave Cameron quite a career boost, it couldn’t compare to the wild journey that landed him in Key Largo following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cameron relocated to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, following the death of his wife, Donna J. Bullett, on Nov. 15, 2017. Bullett lost her third and final battle to cancer, but before she died, she and Cameron were happily married for 34 years, the couple raising eight children and 18 grandchildren.
Cameron spent two years recreating himself in Lancaster. During his last year in Lancaster, bars and clubs closed throughout the United States and the world, but that didn’t stop him from pushing the limits of the typical model for the music industry.
“I went to the flea market to go get some socks or sweatpants or something, and then it hit me, all of the sudden. Go get your keyboard and get the tip jar out. I made close to $1,000,” he said.
While other musicians complained about circumstances, Cameron took action, and he didn’t stop there. Next, he and a pharmaceutical representative performed in front of the local Walmart, and after the corporation expressed disapproval, Cameron took his traveling show to Target, which expressed excitement for his arrival.
“That’s because there was no live entertainment at the time,” he said.
Camerson keeps filling up the tip jar, but the faith-based pianist has never been afraid to spread the wealth, a sentiment that especially rang true during the pandemic.
“I would go back into the store I was playing at, find the employee of the month and give them half of the money I made,” Cameron said.
Cameron didn’t stop giving back to the community during a time of need as he finished his time in south central Pennsylvania small town with around 50,000 residents.
“There was countless times when I looked for a mother and kids with a grocery cart with only a pack of hamburgers and hot dogs and fill that cart up,” he said.
Cameron’s biggest contribution came at the same Walmart location on Christmas Eve in 2020, where he paid for $20,000 in toys for residents.
“God had been good to me, so I decided to buy every toy in everyone’s cart during that time period. I’m not looking for a pat on the back,” he said.
Cameron left town that same night in his 2008 Lexus ES350, making the 1,203-mile pilgrimage to meet his brother in Homestead.
His mission? To help the U.S. disabled veteran’s recovery from a 40-year crack-cocaine addiction. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. His brother, who promised him that he would stop using the substance, returned to old habits.
“I told him I would leave if that were to happen. So, I made a right turn and headed south,” Cameron said.
Cameron headed to Islamorada, where he found his next gig at Shuck N Dive. The restaurant manager handed him his first gig without ever hearing him play.
His first gig at his new home helped him spread the word about his music in Upper Keys, and now, he’s found quite the fit with gigs in Islamorada and Key Largo.
Cameron performs at Key Largo Fisheries from 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Tuesday nights at The Bungalows in Key Largo, Thursday nights at the Amara Cay Resort in Islamorada and Fridays at the Postcard Inn in Islamorada.
He plays cover songs from an array of top artists, including “Kansas City,” by Elvis Presley, “What’s Going On,” by Marvin Gaye, “Georgia,” by Ray Charles, “You’ll Never Find,” by Lou Ross, “All Night Long,” by Lionel Richie, “Blue Moon,” by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong, “You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine,” by Lou Rawls, “New York, New York,” by Frank Sinatra, “Broadway,” by George Benson, “When A Man Loves a Woman,” by Michael Bolton, and “Stand By Me,” by Ben E. King.
Cameron also teaches keyboard and vocals. For more information, call 610-936-3411 or email antoinecameron88@gmail.com.