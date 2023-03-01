MARATHON — Four unique homes and an exceptional garden featuring live music will be showcased during the Marathon Garden Club’s annual House and Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

Tickets are $35 and may be purchased at the club, 5270 Overseas Highway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday, from the Marathon Chamber of Commerce, at the DK Beach Boutique on Key Colony Beach or online at eventbrite.com. Tickets are also available at any of the homes on the day of the tour.