A scuba diver is counseled by an instructor during a refresher course off the Florida Keys. The Monroe County Tourist Development Council has released a new dive safety video. The video features health and safety information presented by local dive experts.
FLORIDA KEYS — To encourage safe and responsible diving in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, the Monroe County Tourist Development Council has released a “Dive Safely in the Florida Keys” video.
The new video features health and safety information presented by Keys dive experts and has been posted on TDC social media platforms and installed on TDC’s website, fla-keys.com/diving.
Underwater photographer Stephen Frink, a Key Largo resident and publisher of Alert Diver magazine, presents easy-to-follow aerobic exercise tips to improve dive fitness, so divers can prepare for situations that might push them beyond personal limits.
In addition, Keys dive operator Dan Dawson emphasizes the importance of properly maintaining dive equipment and the need for regular refresher courses to keep safe diving practices top of mind.
“Keys visitors have the opportunity to experience some of the world’s most amazing marine habitats through diving, and we want to do all we can to encourage safe and memorable experiences for them,” said Stacey Mitchell, TDC director.
As well as promoting diver safety, the TDC also encourages divers to foster their connection with the Keys’ underwater world by giving back through activities designed to protect the island chain’s unique environment, such as “voluntourism” dives to assist in coral restoration efforts with organizations including Coral Restoration Foundation, Mote Marine Laboratory, I.CARE and Reef Renewal U.S.A.