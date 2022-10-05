Dive safety

A scuba diver is counseled by an instructor during a refresher course off the Florida Keys. The Monroe County Tourist Development Council has released a new dive safety video. The video features health and safety information presented by local dive experts.

 MIKE ZIMMER/TDC

FLORIDA KEYS — To encourage safe and responsible diving in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, the Monroe County Tourist Development Council has released a “Dive Safely in the Florida Keys” video.

The new video features health and safety information presented by Keys dive experts and has been posted on TDC social media platforms and installed on TDC’s website, fla-keys.com/diving.

Recommended for you