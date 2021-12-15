Slagle has been collecting and distributing toys since 2005. With the help of Upper Keys elves Kim Bouchard and retired U.S. Marine Ken Keidel, 18,426 toys were given to local children last year. That’s nothing to scoff at considering the grip of COVID, and Marines do not falter.
This year has been challenging for many COVID-fatigued families eking out a living wage in the Florida Keys, and it’s these families who Toys for Tots serves. Most registered families live in Key West or Key Largo, according to Bouchard.
“We have well over 300 families in the area registered so far this year,” she said last week. “Toy collections are down a little bit, so we used some funds that we raised to buy wholesale toys.”
For every dollar donated to Toys for Tots, $.97 goes toward the purchase of toys. The other $.03 is spent on posters, boxes and postage.
Slagle, who was traveling back from Hawaii to honor Pearl Harbor victims during its 75th anniversary, previously told the Free Press that the foundation sets a limit of $30 per toy, so big-ticket toys are appreciated.
The Islamorada Moose Club and Tavernier’s Mariners Hospital have championed collecting about 80 bikes each year for the program. Marathon’s Fishermen’s Community Hospital joined the effort this year, which will add to the stock.
Bouchard will collect the bikes and begin sorting toys for distribution throughout the Keys this week. It’s a big operation that includes support from the Monroe County, Key West, Marathon and Key Largo fire departments. They distribute the toys in their respective communities.
“We couldn’t do this without the help of all the fire departments,” Bouchard said. “We have a great community. Angler Eddy’s Live Bait and Tackle Shop just hosted a toy drive. Chef Rolf’s Tunas hosts a ‘Christmas in July’ party for us every year. The Florida Boy Bar and Grill hosts a stop for the poker run and, of course, the Ocean View Inn and Sports Pub. We had a ‘Fill the Boat’ toy drive at the Holiday Fest.”
Key West Fire Department Lt. Inspector Timothy Anson has been a long-time Toys for Tots volunteer whom Bouchard credits “as a huge help.”
“We started our campaign in October and we will collect toys all the way until Christmas. Then it’s all hands-on deck,” Anson said. “It’s a good thing, it’s for the kids. How can we not help?”
There is still time to give.
Keidel organizes the annual Toys for Tots Poker Run and Motorcycle Parade, which was held last Saturday. The event drew 75 riders who donated cash and toys while honoring fallen elf Kim Stevenson.
The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program began in 1947 with Marine Corps Reserve Maj. Bill Hendricks and his wife, Diane, who handcrafted dolls and asked Bill to deliver them to an agency that supports children in need.
Presently, the Marine Toys for Tots Program distributes an average of 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children nationwide annually.
For more information, visit floridakeys.toysfortots.org or find the Florida Keys Toys for Tots on Facebook.