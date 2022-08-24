The History of Diving Museum’s traveling exhibit, ‘Dive Into Art: FantaSea,’ will complete its final week at the Key West Library on Sept. 3 before moving to the Islamorada-Helen Wadley Branch.
KEY WEST — The History of Diving Museum’s traveling exhibit, “Dive Into Art: FantaSea,” will complete its final week at the Key West Library on Sept. 3.
This traveling show is composed of student artwork from eight Florida Keys schools originally displayed as part of the Islamorada museum’s annual art show with the Art Guild of the Purple Isles.
The exhibit celebrates fantasy elements tied to the ocean: mermaids, pirates, sunken cities and more.
It will be taken down on Labor Day and moved to the Islamorada-Helen Wadley Branch Library for display.
This traveling exhibit is sponsored in part by Culture Builds Florida, the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys and Monroe County Tourism Development Council.
The History of Diving Museum is nonprofit located at mile marker 83, bayside. Visit divingmuseum.org for more details.
