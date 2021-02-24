FLORIDA KEYS — From now through May 10, art lovers can view a traveling 24-foot mural featuring the work of close to 225 creative spirits during a series of exhibitions throughout the Florida Keys.
“The Connections Project: A Mosaic of the Keys” comprises nearly 250 individual canvases measuring 6 inches square that were provided to artists and arts-minded residents. Their resultant works — produced in mediums ranging from oils and watercolor to photography, mixed media and quilting — showcase subjects including birds and sea life, palms and waterfront scenes, abstract visions and local landmarks.
“The mural’s ‘road show’ tour from Key Largo to Key West celebrates the longstanding connections between the communities of the Keys,” said Elizabeth Young, executive director of the Florida Keys Council of the Arts, which spearheaded the project. The project may be viewed currently at Our Place in Paradise, 88711 Overseas Highway, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Art collectors can pay $50 for one individual canvas or a $125 for three online at keysarts.com. Each buyer will receive a randomly selected piece of the mosaic by mail with an artist statement sharing their inspiration. Proceeds from the Connections Project benefit local artists and arts organizations through arts council grants.
For more information, visit keysarts.com or call 305-295-4369.