KEY WEST — Tropic Cinema will be a part of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival screening both in-person and online premiers.
Each of the 70-plus feature films in the festival will premiere online in a dedicated time slot, followed by a live question-and-answer session. In addition, live in-person premieres will be taking place at satellite screens across the country, including the Tropic.
Eleven films will be shown at three Key West locations, including the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St., the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St., and the warehouse facility at Manley deBoer Lumber and Strunk Hardware, 1101 Eaton St.
As a satellite screen partner, the Tropic and other venues in Key West will be showing exclusive world premieres of official festival selections every day from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2.
For more information, scheduling and ticketing, visit tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.