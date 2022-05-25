BIG PINE KEY — The Florida Keys Tropical Fruit Fiesta is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Big Pine Key Community Park, 31009 Atlantis Drive. The event is free and open to the public.
Many local varieties of tropical fruit will be on display and available for tasting and purchase, provided by the University of Florida Tropical Research and Education Center and sponsored by the University of Florida/IFAS/Monroe County Extension Service.
Plants and fruit trees will be available for purchase. Grimal Grove will have an assortment of mango, avocado, banana, papaya and breadfruit trees available, in addition to exotic tropical fruit to taste.
MARC House from Key West, Key West Botanical Garden Nursery and Soroa Orchids from Homestead will have native and ornamental plants, orchids and vegetable seedlings available.
Educational talks will occur throughout the day to help answer fruit care and vegetable gardening questions. Extention agent Jeff Wasielewski is giving two presentations: “Why Won’t My Tree Fruit?” and “How to Prune Fruit Trees.”
There will be cooking demonstrations using Thai vegetables and breadfruit. Master Gardener volunteers will discuss veggies that can be grown in the summer, and thanks to a grant from Community Foundation of the Florida Keys, the Monroe County Extension Service will be handing out bucket gardens to those that register through Eventbrite.
The self-watering bucket gardens provide an easier option for growing vegetables in the Keys. Quantities are limited and registration is required. The educational talks will be indoors.
The children’s area will have lots to offer young attendees. The plant-a-piney activity shows how to plant and care for pineapples and participants get to take home their own planted pineapple tops. Educational booths, local vendors and family activities are planned.