ISLAMORADA — Providing great food and roaring laughter are the two main guiding principles for Island Grill owner Sam Nekhaila, and with the return of the restaurant’s monthly Comedy Club, he’s proven that neither a hurricane nor a global pandemic can stop him.
Nekhaila reopened his rustic restaurant tucked away in a private enclave under the Snake Creek Bridge three years and four months after Hurricane Irma knocked it down. Now slightly closer to the four-year mark, he’s once again hosting touring comedians.
“I brought the Comedy Club back with the first show being May 9. It’s a great time, people really enjoy it and it’s something different. People love to laugh. There’s no place outside of Key West that offers this. We bring in comedians who are highly respected in the field. We have Jeff Shaw coming in and he’s a real professional,” Nekhaila said. “The Comedy Club is finally here to stay. It’s going to be part of our entertainment lineup.”
Island Grill’s Comedy Club takes place the second Sunday of every month, depending on the comedians’ availability, and is an outside venue with capacity limited to 85 seats.
Comedian Chad Ridgely will host headliner Shaw and guest comedian Riley Edwards at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 11.
Ridgely, a recent South Florida transplant, appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and starred in the comedy horror films “Massacre on Aisle 12” and “6:66 PM.”
This will be his first visit to the Keys.
“I’m super stoked. I’ve never been anywhere in the Keys before and it’s been on my bucket list,” he said. “Florida has the best crowds. I love doing live shows in front of people.”
Shaw, who also spoke to the Free Press, says there are loads of comedians emerging from the shadows eager to rejoin the post-pandemic world and that no job is easy, but being a comedian can sometimes be grueling work.
“I’ve been hustling the last year doing a lot of Zoom shows. Being a comedian these days is like having three full-time jobs,” Shaw said. “This spring, to get myself in ship shape, I’ve booked myself all over the country. I’ve booked places where I can at least sightsee if I have no career at the end of it. I travel well and I tend to write a lot on the road. Plus, I like driving in Florida. It’s really cool to drive 80 mph in the center lane while being passed on both sides. Florida is pretty whacky but the audiences are great. People know how to have a good time in Florida.”
Shaw has supplemented his staple cruise line performance career with gigs at comedy clubs, casinos and major corporate shows. He’s put a lot of miles on his car since the spring.
“I was really happy last summer. I lost all my comedy club work, my cruise line work, club work, corporate work, but it was the first time in my whole life I lost my job when it wasn’t my fault.”
Shaw used his time to write a lot material including his new show, “Jeff With Two F’s.”
“There is a short shelf life to a comedian’s act. And you always have to be at the top of your game,” Shaw said. “Every breath, adjective and word is worked out in practice. Sometimes the whole joke depends on how long you wait to deliver the punch line or how high you arch your eyebrows after you deliver it.”
Young comedian Edwards said being a Florida resident has given him a leg up. He’s been doing live standup again largely since January.
He too has been working on his material but may modify after gauging the crowd.
“I have to find out how much time I have. I usually do 10 to 15 minutes,” he said. “You need to know your audience, basically. If it’s an older crowd, they may not get my ‘Fast and Furious’ jokes.”
Edwards, a college student, said, “I write more material than I do schoolwork. I hate school.”
On Sunday, Aug. 8, comedian Ramon Garcia will host Joey Medina at the Island Grill Comedy Club.
The Island Grill Comedy Club doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and available at keysislandgrill.com/events. For more information, call 305-664-8400.