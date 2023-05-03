MARATHON — Marathon Community Theatre transports audience members to Italy in its latest mystery-comedy, “Scapino!,” which is set in a seaside café in Naples. The one-name lead character, Scapino, portrayed by Noelle Belden, shows his trickery and quick-thinking in manipulating others while extorting money. Larry Garrison plays Scapino’s goofy sidekick, Silvestro.

A supreme con man, Scapino assists two young men in overcoming fatherly objections to their chosen love matches. While sometimes fathers know best, the sons would rather marry for love and beauty than for the benefit of the family.

