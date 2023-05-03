MARATHON — Marathon Community Theatre transports audience members to Italy in its latest mystery-comedy, “Scapino!,” which is set in a seaside café in Naples. The one-name lead character, Scapino, portrayed by Noelle Belden, shows his trickery and quick-thinking in manipulating others while extorting money. Larry Garrison plays Scapino’s goofy sidekick, Silvestro.
A supreme con man, Scapino assists two young men in overcoming fatherly objections to their chosen love matches. While sometimes fathers know best, the sons would rather marry for love and beauty than for the benefit of the family.
In this two-act play, a sleepy café is invaded by colorful characters including pirates, parrots, ninjas, gypsies and an entire squad of English soldiers. But, the central question is, will Scapino succeed or will the wealthy fathers prevail and separate the boys from girls they love?
All the theater crew and actors, who have been rehearsing for six weeks, are volunteers. Mike Wagner serves as director and Bev Fowers as assistant director. A couple actors are new, namely Bethany Bartlett, who portrays the vivacious waitress, and Nicky Sunshine, who plays a daughter. Cecil Lee Lawson is in his second show having previously appeared in MCT’s “Rocky Horror Show.”
Additional thespians include Jeanie Schwenke, Karen Shotwell, Jimmy Zimmerman, Kitty Kittnach, Paul Pettek and Dionne Watson. Skip Lefler and Ashley Andrews perform the roles of the sons’ fathers. Giovanna Garcia, a student, is helping with the lighting.
Written by Frank Dunlap and Jim Dale, the show is based on a story by a French writer, Moliere, dating to 1671. The show is two hours long and has a 15-minute intermission.
The show’s 10 dates are 8 p.m. April 27-29, May 4-6, May 11-13 and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7.