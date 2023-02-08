KEY LARGO — Visitors can stroll through private gardens filled with native Florida plants and lush landscaping while gathering inspiration for subtropical gardening Saturday, Feb. 18, during the 42nd annual Upper Keys Garden Walk.
Encompassing Key Largo and Islamorada, the tour is presented by the Garden Club of the Upper Keys and features gardens between mile markers 99 and 82.
Tour participants also can partake in activities at the Francis Tracy Garden Center, mile marker 94, bayside. Events include an art show by the Art Guild of the Purple Isles, plant sales, vendors, and food and drinks for purchase.
Tours of the private gardens are self-guided, although owners and a certified master gardener will be available at some locations to provide site-specific information and gardening advice.
Attendees can enter the gardens between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tours are to take place rain or shine. Visitors are welcome to stay at each location as long as they wish until the gardens close at 4 p.m.
Since not all featured gardens are located close together within walking distance, some driving is required.
Tickets and a flyer noting how to obtain a map of featured garden locations are available in advance for $25 at the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce, mile marker 106, bayside; Key Largo Flowers & Gifts, mile marker 100, oceanside; Island Home Nursery, mile marker 88, bayside; and the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce, mile marker 87, bayside.
Online tickets purchased at gardenclubupperkeys.org can be exchanged for an official Garden Walk ticket, brochure and map at the Francis Tracy Garden Center or at one of the private gardens on the day of the event.