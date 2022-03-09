KEY LARGO — The Upper Keys Sailing Club welcomed 35 sailors and their families in late February for the Force 5 Midwinter Championships.
Temperatures in the upper 70s and winds out of the east of 11 to 16 knots provided ideal conditions for the competitors. Racing included a destination event of 6 miles to an island in Florida Bay along with the annual DoubleHanded and Midwinter Championship races.
Philip Porte of St. Clair, Michigan, claimed the traditional bottle of rum for his first place in the Nest Key Race. The DoubleHanded Championship was won by Dennis Hendel of Windsor, Ontario, and Jennifer Pullen of Amherstberg, Ontario. Second were Andrea Hill of Kingsville, Ontario and Mark Allen of Waterford Township, Michigan. Third went to Greg Matthews of Key Largo and Brian Price of Hendersonville, North Carolina.
The overall Midwinter Championship was won by Jason Breeden of Bloomington, Indiana. Second went to Fred Meno of Fort Worth, Texas; third to Mark Allen of Waterford Township, Michigan; fourth to Dan Synowiec of La Salle, Michigan, and fifth to Bob Cullen of Colchester, Connecticut.
In the “short rig” fleet, Upper Keys Sailing Club member Bruce McCord finished at the top, followed by Patrick Passafiume of Louisville, Kentucky, and Andrea Hill of Kingsville, Ontario.