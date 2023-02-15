Fruits

Local plants provide a variety of food options.

 Contributed

ISLAMORADA — The History of Diving Museum will host a lecture on “How to Use Native Plants for Survival” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The presentation will be made by Chris Herald, a ranger for the Islamorada Area State Parks, which encompasses Windley Key Fossil Reef Geological State Park, Indian Key Historic State Park, Lignumvitae Key Botanical State Park and San Pedro Underwater Archeological Preserve State Park.