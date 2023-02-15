ISLAMORADA — The History of Diving Museum will host a lecture on “How to Use Native Plants for Survival” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
The presentation will be made by Chris Herald, a ranger for the Islamorada Area State Parks, which encompasses Windley Key Fossil Reef Geological State Park, Indian Key Historic State Park, Lignumvitae Key Botanical State Park and San Pedro Underwater Archeological Preserve State Park.
Born and raised in Tampa, Herald worked at a living history museum interpreting historic farm techniques to both youths and adults. This experience gave way to his decision to pursue a career with the Florida Park Service where he could fulfill his passion for teaching while helping to protect Florida’s natural resources.
In his talk at the museum, he will showcase the significance of flora found in the Florida Keys by connecting native plants, survival skills and indigenous uses.
This presentation will complement the art and displays that celebrate coastal flora in the museum’s new featured exhibit, “Dive Into Art: Edge of the Sea!” Designed to introduce all levels to native flora of the Keys, the program eases participants into learning basic plant identification, distribution and uses.
Gluten-free jellies made from sea grape, prickly pear cactus and papaya will be available to taste after the program.