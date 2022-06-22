ISLAMORADA — First Baptist Church of Islamorada will host a free, three-day Vacation Bible School for Florida Keys children from 9 a.m. to noon July 6-8.
Jay Jagtiani, deacon at First Baptist, is responsible with running the program that is designed to teach children more about the origin of Jesus Christ and other biblical figures such as King David.
The program returns after a three-year hiatus due in part to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re really excited about Vacation Bible School this year because we haven’t done it in three years,” Jagtiani said.
The program originally featured five days activities, but Jagtiani said the shortened program took into consideration other church activities as well as other area churches.
“What happens is that we have to look at all the other churches. We believe in the one body concept. We couldn’t do a full week because of our community ministry. We feed 120 families or so every Tuesday. This was also the only week that we could do this without interfering with other churches,” Jagtiani said.
Regardless, First Baptist will still provide wholesome fun for area children during the abbreviated week, he said.
On Wednesday, July 6, “Jesus the King” will be the message, followed by “Jesus the Redeemer” and “Holy Spirit the Helper.” Each day will feature indoor and outdoor activities and arts and crafts. Snacks and prizes will also be provided daily.
Jagtiani, a retired military veteran from the Gulf War era, explained the methods behind the messages First Baptist will provide to the children on each day.
“On the first day, we will provide them with stories about David the King and how God chose him. Then, of course, how Jesus would come from that line of David. On Thursday, we will talk a little bit about creation, and how God promised this seed and how he can restore our relationship with him. Friday, we’ll talk about the Holy Spirit, which is the spirit of God,” he said.
The event typically draws between 15-30 youngsters. Jagtiani said six had signed up as of last Friday for this year’s big return.
Regardless of turnout, the event promises to be fun for the little ones, he said.
“We’re planning on doing a Fun Friday with a bounce house. For snacks, we’re probably going to do cold cuts and some fruits and juices,” he said.
Jagtiani said that he is looking forward to the commencement of the event.
“I am excited to do an outreach for grades 1-6. I have not been able to do that in three years. That’s my biggest excitement, to get back to normal,” he said.
To sign up for Vacation Bible School, email Jagtiani at jay@fbcislamorada.org or call 754-581-2118.