Garden glory arrives from vendors when copious varieties of plant splendor arrive for the annual Key West Garden Club Plant Sale & Artist Market on Nov. 18-19. Show up at the West Martello Fort to participate in the joyful selection of glossy green goodies.

Lest you think that all prize plants come from afar, the sale will feature Kitty Sommerville’s prize-winning orchid, Ludisia discolor, on display. The babies spawned from this beauty will be for sale to the masses of gathered gardeners on Saturday. This orchid, commonly called “Jewel Orchid,” won Best of Class at last year’s Orchid Society Fair. Put a winner in your garden with the offspring of the champion.