DRY TORTUGAS — A group of veterans recently spent a week helping the coral reef ecosystem in the Dry Tortugas National Park and in return received therapy, healing and relief from their service-connected disabilities.
The Dry Tortugas National Park hosted volunteer divers from the Wounded American Veterans Experience Scuba (WAVES) Project.
Seven veterans traveled to the remote archipelago in mid-October to repair demarcation and reef mooring buoys within the park. The demarcation buoys outline the special protection zones for shark and coral research. Mooring buoys help prevent damage to the fragile coral reef by preventing anchors, ropes and chains from striking and damaging coral. All these buoys need continual maintenance, according to Dry Tortugas spokeswoman Allyson Gantt.
“I am thrilled to be a part of something so worthwhile and to be a conduit for positive change,” said Park Manager Glenn Simpson, who dove alongside the veterans during the project.
This ongoing partnership between the National Park Service and WAVES is dedicated to enriching the lives of veterans and their families by providing scuba opportunities within some of the country’s most beautiful, wild places. Experiencing the therapeutic benefits of water and diving with a group of like-minded people gives veterans a mission that serves the public good, while helping them find a sense of purpose and shared experience again.
“Scuba diving is our platform, we use diving and the therapeutic values of water to help veterans recover from service-connected disabilities,” said Steve Rubin, founder of WAVES, a non-profit organization established to help American disabled veterans experience scuba diving while overcoming physical and psychological limitations.
Scuba diving can provide rehabilitative benefits to individuals with physical and/or psychological disabilities. The act of scuba diving requires continuous focus on breath and slow, deep breathing, similar to breathing techniques used in meditation. Divers can immediately experience reduced anxiety and lowered blood pressure.
“While diving, you escape all of the distractions found at the surface of the water,” explained Sal Lizarraga, one of the veterans, as he inspected his scuba gear on the deck of the park’s vessel. “You’re more focused on your breath and being mindful of your surroundings that you forget about your stress and anxiety.”
This is the second trip WAVES has made to Dry Tortugas, helping the park with similar work in July 2019.
WAVES participants have partnered with other NPS sites including World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada and also this year at Biscayne National Park off Miami with an all-female dive team.
The WAVES Project is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide an opportunity for American veterans with service-connected disabilities and their families to experience scuba diving.
To learn more about Dry Tortugas National Park, visit nps.gov/drto online.