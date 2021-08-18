ISLAMORADA — The History of Diving Museum will celebrate “Vintage Diving Days” on Thursday, Aug. 19, and Friday, Aug. 20, with back-to-back movie nights.
The museum will be hosting a screening of select “Sea Hunt” episodes during the Morada Way Art Walk on Thursday, along with a curated pop-up exhibit about this show and its impact on scuba diving history. A special screening is planned Friday of a vintage, classic underwater movie at the Florida Keys Brewing Co.
“Sea Hunt” was a 1950s TV show about the underwater adventures of an ex-Navy frogman, played by Lloyd Bridges. The show revolutionized public perceptions about diving and featured many underwater feats. The museum will be screening short episodes during Art Walk, Morada Way Arts and Culture District’s monthly event. The screening will be happening outdoors at Portside Gallery and Studio’s yard at 81888 Overseas Highway, and viewers can stop by anytime between 6 and 9 p.m.
On Friday, the festivities begin at 7 p.m. in the beer garden at Florida Keys Brewing Co. as the museum hosts the screening of a 1954 monster movie with several underwater scenes and stunts. Once again, museum staff will be on hand with information about the importance of the film and diving in pop culture. The movie will start at 8 p.m. There will be activity guides for children and bingo for the adults. The brewery is located at 81611 Old Highway.
Vintage Diving Days is a collaboration with the National Association of Underwater Instructors and celebrates the pioneers of diving and vintage gear. The events are free to the public and no registration is required. During Vintage Diving Days there will be an opportunity to sign up for a dive using vintage double hose regulators with NAUI instructors coming in December.
“Sea Hunt” and other classic underwater shows and movies are featured in the current temporary exhibit, “Diving In Pop Culture,” on view at the History of Diving Museum through December.
The museum will present its monthly Immerse Yourself presentations on Wednesday, Aug. 18, featuring Terrance Tysall, NAUI’s vice president of training worldwide, vintage diving enthusiast and underwater explorer. He will be speaking about his experiences diving in some of the most remote places around the world, including shipwrecks and cavern diving. Tysall is one of a few divers to explore the wreck of the Edmond Fitzgerald. The presentation will be virtual, and you can email programs@divingmuseum.org to register and request the Zoom link.
Visit divingmuseum.org for more information.