SOUTH FLORIDA — For some, the pandemic brought with it an unexpected interest in all things gardening and growing, including cultivating herbs, vegetables and fruit trees.
Those interested in learning more about growing fruit trees are invited to a virtual workshop series titled "Tropical Fruit Tuesdays."
Jeff Wasielewski, a University of Florida Institute for Food and Agricultural Services tropical fruit agent, leads the series with a goal of teaching homeowners and commercial growers the key points of selecting, planting, growing and maintaining fruit trees that are ideal for subtropical and tropical counties. Each episode focuses on a specific tree or a growing or maintenance technique.
“The information is presented in an easy-to-understand manner, but covers beginning and advanced topics,” he said.
Over the last 15 workshops, Wasielewski has covered topics including how to grow a variety of trees including avocado, lychees, sapodillas, mamey, canistels, carambolas, mango and jackfruit. Other topics covered include planting tips and tricks, grafting, propagation by seed, cuttings and division, pruning, air-layering, and fertilizer basics.
All previous workshops are available for viewing on the UF/IFAS Extension Miami-Dade YouTube site.
“For homeowners, the information is presented in an easy to understand manner, addresses typical tropical fruit tree problems, and provides time for questions and answers,” he said. “For growers, new cultivars are discussed, along with instruction on cultural practices, propagation and pest control.”
To register, visit https://bit.ly/3pgbS20 or email Wasielewski at sflhort@ufl.edu to receive invites.